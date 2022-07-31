Health Bureau announces health services arrangement on 1 August

MACAU, July 31 - To cooperate with the anti-epidemic measures of the MSAR Government during the consolidation period, the health services, drug replenishment and other services of the Conde de São Januário General Hospital, Health Centres and Health Stations on 1 August are arranged as follows:

I. Conde de São Januário General Hospital

1. Emergency medical services

The Accident & Emergency Department (including the Island Emergency Station) remains functional as normal.

Inpatient service, emergency operations and admission service remain functional as normal.

2. Specialist outpatient services

Haematology Outpatient, Oncology Outpatient, the Day Hospital of the Haemato-Oncology Service, Haemodialysis Unit, Obstetrics Outpatient, prenatal scan, and anti-tumour treatment in Urology provide services as usual;

Psychiatric patients in need of drug injection as scheduled or having special conditions may visit the original appointment clinic for services from 09:00 to 13:00;

The Tuberculosis Prevention and Treatment Centre will be open from 09:00 to 17:00 for its drug dispensary and urgent outpatient service;

Blood sampling and analysis of clinical pathology, radiological examinations and other examination services will provide limited services to members of the public, patients will be notified of the relevant arrangement via text message or phone call;

For scheduled outpatient cases (including those suspended earlier), doctors will gradually provide services via phone consultation; after the consultation, staff will notify patients of the subsequent appointment arrangement via text message, and patients may collect drugs at designated locations by presenting the text message and their identification documents.

3. Arrangement for drug replenishment

Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy provide services from 09:00 to 21:00;

For residents whose drug is insufficient and require prescription of specialized drugs, they may call 8390 6000 (if the lines are busy, please leave your message, the staff will reply asap) or register at the CHCSJ Main Lobby during office hours. Patients will be notified via text message when such drugs have been prescribed, they may collect the drugs by presenting the text message received at contracted pharmacies or Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy;

For Macao residents living in the Mainland China, their families or friends may collect drugs on their behalf, and then deliver to them by post. Before mailing, please take note of relevant policies of mailing drug packages in the residing place of the recipient, as well as necessary proofs to be presented, e.g. drug prescription receipt or identification document. For urgent situation, it is advised to seek medical attention at current residing place;

Urgent drug delivery service will be provided for citizens in Red Code zones or quarantine hotels.

4. Visiting arrangement

All visiting hours in CHCSJ have been suspended until further notice; tele-visits can be arranged by the hospital if necessary.

5. Arrangement for affected services

Outpatient, treatment, or examination services

Individuals who are unable to receive medical consultation, treatment or examination services at the CHCSJ due to the suspension of services will be notified of the new arrangement by the relevant units/departments via phone call or SMS message.

Special situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis. For enquiry, please call the hospital’s hotline at 8390 6000 (office hours) or 8390 3600 (non-office hours).

All persons must first complete a rapid antigen self-test and declare the result onto the Macao Health Code prior to their entry into CHCSJ. In addition to a negative RAT result, yellow code holders must also undergo a nucleic acid test as required for the key groups.

II. Health Centres, Health Stations, Blood Transfusion Centre, Pubic Health Laboratory (LSP), and Medical Activity Licensing Unit

1. Health Centres and Health Stations

On 1 August, the outpatient services of Health Centres and Health Stations, as well as services of the Physical Examination Centre for Civil Servants will be suspended; only nursing services will be provided from 09:00 to 13:00 in all Health Centres.

All persons intending to enter the Health Centres should present a green health code containing a negative result of rapid antigen test taken on the same day.

Arrangement for affected services:

Doctors-on-duty in health centres will prescribe drugs for patients in need, and the concerned patients will be notified via phone call for collection of drugs at the health centres.

Patients with urgent need of blood analysis will be notified via phone call for blood sampling at health centres.

For people who are unable to attend their prenatal healthcare, obstetrics scan or child healthcare (vaccination) clinic as scheduled, they will be notified of the new appointment or vaccination date via phone call.

For enquiries, members of the public may contact relevant health centres during office hours: Fai Chi Kei Health Centre (2856 2922), Hac Sa Wan Health Centre (2841 3178), Ilha Verde Health Centre (2831 0033), Tap Seac Health Centre (2852 2232), Praia do Manduco Health Centre (2831 3418), Hoi Pong Health Centre (2892 0024), Nossa Senhora do Carmo - Lago Health Centre (2850 0400), Ocean Gardens Health Centre (2881 3089), Seac Pai Van Health Centre (2850 2001), Coloane Health Station (2888 2176).

2. Blood Transfusion Centre

The Blood Transfusion Centre will maintain blood donation service as normal on 1 August, and will open from Monday to Sunday. To avoid long waiting time and crowd gathering, citizens intending to donate blood are advised to make an appointment on the Blood Transfusion Centre’s website first. For enquiries, please call 2828 6699.

Besides, the blood donation bus will stop in the area between Edifício Banco Luso Internacional and the Macau Sqaure (Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo, Macau) as usual, on 1 August (Tuesday) from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm., to provide blood donation services to the public.

3. Public Health Laboratory (LSP): Limited services or urgent services will be maintained on 1 August.

4. Medical Activity Licensing Unit

Limited services will be provided on 1 August, license renewals can be processed through the online renewal system. If there is a need for in-person services, citizens must first make an appointment by phone or email, and then arrive at the Medical Activity Licensing Unit as scheduled after receiving appointment confirmation.

Upon entry into the Medical Activity Licensing Unit, citizens must wear a KN95 (or higher standard) mask, scan the venue QR code, and present a Macao Health Code in green colour containing negative result from a rapid antigen test conducted on the day. For appointment making and enquiries, please call 2871 3734 or 2871 3735, or email utlap@ssm.gov.mo. Address: 2/F, Block 1 of Edifício Cheng I at Rua Nova da Ilha Verde, Macao (Ilha Verde Health Centre).

III. COVID-19 Vaccination Services

With respect to the COVID-19 vaccination services, the Macao Forum large-sized community vaccination station will be open from 09:00 to 17:30, and the Nossa Senhora do Carmo - Lago Health Centre will be open from 08:30 to 12:30, and from 14:30 to 17:30 pm to provide vaccination services.