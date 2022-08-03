The 5900 Club and American Equine Awareness Seek Public Support for the ‘Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act’

Mares and Foals Family’s Horses Sport horses Slaughter tagged. The S.A.F.E Act will save American equines.

This bill prohibits the transporting, receiving, possessing, purchasing, selling, or donation by a person of an equine that the person has reason to believe will be slaughtered for human consumption.” — H.R.3355 — 117th Congress (2021-2022)

Federal legislation that will stop wild and domestic horses, burros and donkeys from being transported out of the country for slaughter in Canada and Mexico is one hurdle away from a vote in the full House of Representatives. This bill is called the Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act. It’s also referred to as the S.A.F.E. Act.

The bill is currently in the House Energy and Commerce Committee. It will be put on a calendar to be debated or amended and voted on in the House if it’s released by the Committee. If the S.A.F.E. Act passes in the House by a simple majority of 218 of 435 votes, the bill moves to the Senate. The House bill has enough co-sponsors to meet the simple majority requirement and move forward.

Supporters of this legislation across the country are calling on the Committee to move the S.A.F.E. Act to the full House of Representatives for a vote when Congress resumes work after their August recess.

Rescuers work to save as many horses as possible from kill buyers and the slaughter pipeline. They make tough choices deciding which horses and donkeys to save when bidding against kill buyers at auctions or when intervening to save horses already marked with slaughter tags standing in kill pens.

Cheryl Turner, Founder of the California based 5900 Club, shares these insights into the horse slaughter industry. “The journey to slaughter is not a healthy, humane or a pleasant one. Horses are crammed into trucks with no water or feed. They are terrified and scared. And rightfully so. Horses and burros are sold for approximately .80 cents per pound to "Meat Brokers" from auctions and kill pens throughout the United States. Where there is a farm community, there is an auction house and/or kill lot. The horses and burros can be of any age from a foal to a yearling to middle age and even seniors. This is a dirty and heartless industry that does not see any worth in these animals other than the cents per pound they will receive when sold to Canadian or Mexican slaughterhouses. The undeniably unconscionable treatment of these poor souls is palatable. They are lined up and loaded on a truck with no water or feed at times for up to 24 hours. Once they have crossed the borders and sent into the slaughterhouse, the animals are usually stunned with a captive bolt designed for cattle.

Horses are flight response animals which means if there is a threat they will run. They are skittish and claustrophobic by nature, which makes accurate pre-slaughter stunning very difficult. As a result, horses often endure repeated blows and remain conscious during dismemberment. This is not a quick or painless death”.

Support from the public is requested to help protect America’s horses, burros and donkeys. Please contact the members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Callers can ask these members of Congress to support the Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act and bring the bill to a Full House vote.

Readers may use the link below to view the members and find his or her contact information. Tap their photos to be directed to their profile and phone numbers. Reach out to the office of Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. of New Jersey (06) who is the Committee Chairman. Then contact the other members. If you are a constituent in one of the Lawmaker’s district, please let the person you speak with know.

“Please support the Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act and bring the bill to a Full House vote.” It only takes a few minutes to make the call and help American wild and domestic horses, burros and donkeys.

Find the info at: https://energycommerce.house.gov/subcommittees/energy-and-commerce-117th-congress

Reach Cheryl Turner for the 5900 Club at 714-457-2958.

Reach Donna Brorein for AEA Advocacy News at 770-870-7589.