Concierge Physicians for Every Medical Need Are Just a Click Away With a Physician Founded Platform ‘FindMyDirectDoctor’

70% of patients are not satisfied with their doctor-patient relationships but Find My Direct Doctor has the cure for what ails the healthcare system.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FindMyDirectDoctor is an online directory listing platform for free market physicians (cash-pay medical clinics) in the U.S. This includes Direct Primary Care and Concierge Medicine doctors. This innovative trailblazing company is positioned to be the leader in this boutique healthcare ecosystem. Their mission is to connect patients with their best-suited Direct Primary Care and Concierge Doctor of their choice from a well-appointed, user-friendly website.

FindMyDirectDoctor.com is founded by Harsha Moole, MD, who is a staunch advocate and loyal ally of direct patient care models. Dr. Moole saw a need for change in patient care delivered by traditional insurance-based clinics, and he is filling in the gap with this proprietary platform. Dr. Moole is an esteemed and respected physician-scientist, entrepreneur, and author. He is also the principal investigator of more than a hundred peer-reviewed research articles published in NEJM, U.S. Department of Health, and NHS, among others.

A Drugstornews.com article revealed, “The majority of Americans are not fully satisfied” with their medical interactions; in fact; 70% of patients say their doctor-patient relationships fall short of their expectations. Insurance-based traditional physician practices are plagued with dissatisfied and trust-less doctor-patient relations (rushed appointments, long wait times, limited access to the doctor, lack of transparency in payments, poor quality care due to high patient volume, etc.).

Direct Primary Care and Concierge Medicine fix this by eliminating the middlemen (a.k.a. the insurance companies and corporate). This allows for a direct trusted relationship between a patient and a free-market doctor. Free market providers have a limited panel of patients, allowing them to provide the highest quality of care - so they can spend more time with patients, provide 24x7 access to patients, long detailed office visits, appointments on short notice, and minimal to no wait time in the office. Concierge and Direct Primary Care doctors are changing the narrative by offering the attentive care that people are longing for and deserve.

FindMyDirectDoctor.com aims to exponentially increase direct patient care model awareness among patients. They do so by i) creating a thorough up-to-date directory of all Concierge and Di-rect Primary Care doctors in the US, making it extremely easy for patients to access all the providers under one roof, and connecting patients with a best-suited provider, and ii) publishing patient-facing educational content explaining the benefits of Concierge Medicine and Direct Primary Care. FindMyDirectDoctor.com will help turn healthcare shoppers into satisfied patients who can find the right medical professional to fit their needs right from the privacy of their homes.

Concierge and Direct Primary Care doctors can list their practice on FindMyDirectDoctor.com, free of cost. FindMyDirectDoctor uses state-of-the-art SEO (Search Engine Optimization), which will drastically increase doctors’ online presence, with the potential to be visible on the 1st page of Google and Bing search engines. Medical professionals can increase their online reputation, which is achieved by a detailed listing page of their practice, voluntary blog post contributions, brand exposure, and patient reviews, which build social trust. FindMyDirectDoctor.com’s job board caters to the hiring needs of this free-market health care ecosystem.

Concierge and Direct Primary Care doctors can promote their custom services on Find-MyDirectDoctor.com. This allows the potential patient to make an informed decision relating to their needs before contacting a particular physician’s office for an appointment. FindMyDirectDoc-tor.com endeavors to improve the health and wellness of patients by publishing directory listings of medical practices that focus on a patient-centered approach, disease prevention, improving quality of life, shared decision making, and patient longevity.

By creating a listing on FindMyDirectDoctor.com, doctors can increase their profits as well. Listed provider profiles get increased online exposure, which results in more leads, more patient sign-ups, and more revenue.

