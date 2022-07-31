IPIM’s Public Services on 1 August

MACAU, July 31 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute will provide limited public services on 1 August.

In order to lower the risk of infection by reducing crowd gatherings, before using any service in-person at IPIM during the opening hours, citizens are advised to make a reservation by phone: (853) 6210 6655 (convention & exhibition services), (853) 2872 8328 (Investor’s “One-stop” Service), (853) 8798 9724 (China-PSC Business Compass), (853) 2871 2055 (temporary residency services). For enquiry, please call (853) 2871 0300 or email to ipim@ipim.gov.mo.

In the meantime, the Portuguese-speaking Countries Food Products Exhibition Centre will be closed until further notice.

For the latest information, please visit http://www.ipim.gov.mo/ or follow “IPIM_MACAU”on WeChat.