The Macao Chinese Orchestra presents the “Unforgettable Melodies at the Ruins of St. Paul’s” concerts to celebrate the Lantern Festival with the public

MACAU, February 10 - The Macao Chinese Orchestra (OCHM) presents the concert “Unforgettable Melodies at the Ruins of St. Paul's: Lantern Festival”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and co-ordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, in two sessions on the day of the Lantern Festival (3 March) at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, a World Heritage site, at 6pm and 7pm. Admission is free, and audience members are required to follow on-site instructions for seating arrangements.

Under the baton of Resident Conductor Liao Yuan-Yu, the OCHM will present a selection of popular and festive Chinese pieces imbued with a festive atmosphere, celebrating the Lantern Festival with music aficionados at the magnificent Ruins of St. Paul’s. Each performance will last approximately 30 minutes. In order to ensure the public safety, the organiser will implement crowd control measures in designated areas on the day of the performance. When the number of people reaches the maximum capacity of the venue, the public will not be the allowed to enter the designated areas. The performance will be cancelled in case of rain or thunderstorms, and the public is advised to pay attention to on-site arrangements.

In addition to the on-site performances, the event will also be broadcast live on a number of platforms, including the “IC_Art” and the “Macao Chinese Orchestra” pages on Facebook, as well as the official WeChat accounts “ICmacao”, “IC_Art_Macao” and “Macao Chinese Orchestra OCHM”.

For more information, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau website at www.icm.gov.mo, the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao” and the relevant platforms.