CE pledges MSAR Government’s unwavering support for Macanese community

MACAU, February 10 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today expressed hope that the Macanese community would leverage its unique strengths in participating actively in the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin, and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, embracing the new landscape in Macao, and keeping pace with the times.

In a reception for Macanese community representatives, Mr Sam stressed the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will continue, as always, to value and support the Macanese community.

In his address, Mr Sam noted that 2025 marked the first full year of the current-term MSAR Government, which overall had a solid start. Macao’s economic and social development has progressed steadily, with key policy objectives largely achieved. The first year of governance had been smooth and stable, marked by reform, innovation, breakthroughs, and tangible results.

President Xi Jinping and the central authorities have given full recognition to the MSAR Government’s work over the past year. These achievements would not have been possible without active participation from, and significant contributions by, all sectors of Macao society, including the Macanese community. That was particularly in areas such as cultural exchange, social services, law, education, and gastronomy, where the Macanese community has clearly demonstrated its unique and important role in Macao society, said Mr Sam.

This year, the MSAR Government will continue fully and faithfully to implement President Xi’s series of important speeches, proactively align with the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, and formulate and implement the Third Five-year Plan for Social and Economic Development of the MSAR. The MSAR Government will steadily advance the goals and tasks set out in its Third Five-year Plan, striving for stronger development during this period, and enhancing Macao’s international competitiveness and influence.

The Government will improve governance effectiveness by focusing on two main pillars: public administration reform and appropriate economic diversification; and would diligently carry out the nine key priorities outlined in the 2026 Policy Address. Also, the MSAR Government will advance, in an orderly manner, the construction of four major projects.

All public departments will strengthen their understanding of the bigger picture and enhance cross-departmental coordination, to ensure that policy initiatives are implemented effectively and progress in an orderly manner. There is great potential in this process for the Macanese community, which has ample opportunities to contribute significantly and achieve remarkable accomplishments.

Mr Sam stressed that the MSAR Government stands ready to work hand-in-hand with the Macanese community to protect and build up Macao as a shared home, and to tell the story – to people at home and abroad – of Macao’s successful practising of the “One country, two systems” principle.

The Chief Executive called on members of the local Macanese community to engage actively in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Greater Bay Area, contributing to Macao’s effort regarding regional development.

As Macao integrates into, and serves, the broader national development strategy, the Macanese community could fully leverage its unique advantages in language, culture, cuisine, professional expertise, and global connections. This would help Macao become a key hub for China’s high-level opening-up, and an important window for cultural exchange and mutual learning between Chinese civilisation and Western civilisations.

The MSAR’s executive-led system is operating smoothly, said Mr Sam. The MSAR Government would further strengthen its and the Chief Executive’s sense of duty as Macao’s primary bearers of responsibility; build consensus across sectors; and collectively uphold and improve the executive-led system under the “One country, two systems” principle.

Many Macanese work in public administration, law, and related fields, Mr Sam noted. He urged them to understand thoroughly the spirit and requirements of upholding and improving the executive-led system. This was in order to promote good governance in the MSAR; embrace the new circumstances in Macao; and keep pace with the development of the times.