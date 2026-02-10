CE: High-standard security for high-quality development of “One country, two systems” principle

MACAU, February 10 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will continue to uphold the holistic view of national security; steadily promote the development of national security systems and mechanisms; and appropriately improve relevant laws and regulations at the right time.

This is to ensure Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability, as well as high-standard security for the high-quality development of the “One country, two systems” principle, said the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai.

The State Council Information Office had today issued a white paper titled “Hong Kong: Safeguarding China's National Security Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems”.

Mr Sam stated that Hong Kong’s social order has been restored to stability, and the backstop of national security has been effectively strengthened. The white paper provided clear direction for the MSAR itself to advance further its national security work.

The white paper highlights that Hong Kong’s practice in safeguarding national security is, in essence, a practice of upholding and advancing the “One country, two systems” principle, noted Mr Sam. It is a practice aimed at protecting the fundamental human rights, dignity, and wellbeing of Hong Kong’s 7.5 million residents, and at promoting world peace and development.

These efforts demonstrate the Central Government’s firm determination steadfastly to implement the “One country, two systems” principle, and reflect the nation’s strong support for the development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the MSAR. The efforts also demonstrate the Central Government’s earnest expectations for good governance in the two SARs.

The Chief Executive pointed out that Macao has a longstanding tradition of patriotism, as well as love for Macao.

Over the past 26 years since its return to the motherland, the MSAR Government has fully and accurately implemented the “One country, two systems” principle; resolutely safeguarded national sovereignty, security, and development interests; and firmly upheld the red line that Macao must not descend into chaos. By strictly implementing the Central Government’s overall jurisdiction, Macao has ensured that the principle of “patriots governing Macao” remains solid and unshakable, added Mr Sam.

Facts have proven that, thanks to the institutional guarantees provided by the “One country, two systems” principle and the strong backing of the country, Macao has become a model of the successful practising of this principle, maintaining social stability and economic prosperity.

Mr Sam stressed that the white paper comprehensively summarised the experiences and insights from Hong Kong’s efforts to safeguard national security under the “One country, two systems” principle, emphasising that safeguarding national security is an ongoing process, not a final destination.

The “One country, two systems” principle is a major policy proposed by the nation to achieve reunification. Macao enacted its own National Security Law in 2009 in accordance with Article 23 of the Macao Basic Law, in relation to prohibiting acts such as treason, secession, or the subversion of the Central People’s Government. Subsequently, it had been seen there was room for further improvement in that system, noted Mr Sam.

To implement the requirements set forth by the Central Government’s holistic view of national security and respond more effectively to the evolving internal and external security landscape, the MSAR had in 2023 revised and improved its Law on Safeguarding National Security. A series of complementary laws and regulations – including the Law on the Protection of State Secrets, the Chief Executive Election Law, and the Legislative Assembly Election Law – had also been enhanced to further strengthen the legal framework for national security.

Looking ahead, under the firm and effective implementation of President Xi Jinping’s clear requirements and important directives, Macao will – on the basis of the rule of law and with a more forward-looking and pragmatic approach – improve its legal framework and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security. The MSAR Government will fully implement the principle of “patriots governing Macao”; strengthen the foundation of patriotism and love for Macao; protect Macao’s prosperity and the wellbeing of its residents; and make an even greater contribution to bolstering the “One country, two systems” principle, in order to proceed steadily and sustainably in the future.