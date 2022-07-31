Rutland Barracks / Boating While Intoxicated Crash
VSP Press Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4004096
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773- 9101
DATE/TIME: 07/30/22, 1936 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Hortonia, Hubbardton, VT
VIOLATION: Boating While Intoxicated (BWI)
ACCUSED: Joseph Moffit
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/30/2022 at approximately 1936 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to the report of a boat that crashed into a floating trampoline on Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton, VT. Two juveniles were on the trampoline at the time of the crash and were safely able to make it to shore. One of the juveniles sustained a minor foot injury and the other was injured. An adult male sustained a leg injury attempting to help the children. Upon arrival, it was determined that Joseph Moffit of Hubbardton, VT was traveling south on Lake Hortonia in his motorized boat at the time of the crash. Investigation revealed Moffit displayed signs of impairment, and it was determined he was operating the boat while under the influence of alcohol. Moffit was subsequently arrested for BWI and was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Moffit was ultimately released with a citation to answer for the charge of BWI. Vermont State Police were assisted by the Fair Haven Rescue Squad and Hubbardton Fire Department
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/2022 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.