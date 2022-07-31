News Release- Assault and Robbery/ Kidnapping/ Case No. 22B1004607

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B1004607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Kevin Hughes

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: July 30, 2022/ 3:26 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stanley Rd. Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Assault and Robbery/ Kidnapping

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 0326 am, the Vermont State Police received a report that several armed subjects entered a residence on Stanley Rd. in the Town of Springfield, VT and took one subject against their will. When Troopers arrived, they confirmed that at least four armed suspects entered the residence and took one adult male from the residence at gunpoint. One other adult male at the residence was assaulted and sustained a minor injury. The victim who was taken from the residence was later located by police and was safe. This is an on-going investigation and no arrests have been made related to this incident. It is believed the parties involved knew each other. Information about the victims is being withheld while the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster (802)722-4600.