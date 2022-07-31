Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,118 in the last 365 days.

News Release- Assault and Robbery/ Kidnapping/ Case No. 22B1004607

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1004607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Kevin Hughes                           

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: July 30, 2022/ 3:26 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stanley Rd. Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Assault and Robbery/ Kidnapping

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 0326 am, the Vermont State Police received a report that several armed subjects entered a residence on Stanley Rd. in the Town of Springfield, VT and took one subject against their will.  When Troopers arrived, they confirmed that at least four armed suspects entered the residence and took one adult male from the residence at gunpoint.  One other adult male at the residence was assaulted and sustained a minor injury.  The victim who was taken from the residence was later located by police and was safe.  This is an on-going investigation and no arrests have been made related to this incident.  It is believed the parties involved knew each other. Information about the victims is being withheld while the investigation continues.  Anyone with information about this this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster (802)722-4600.

 

 

 

You just read:

News Release- Assault and Robbery/ Kidnapping/ Case No. 22B1004607

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.