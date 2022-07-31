WESTMINSTER BARRACKS / POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1004576
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4626
DATE/TIME: July 29, 2022 @ 0344 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 362 River Street N. Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Justin Wallace
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a commercial burglary alarm at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road in North Springfield.
Vermont State Police responded and confirmed that forced entry was made and several items were stolen. Investigation revealed that Justin Wallace was in possession of the stolen property.
Elliott was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. He was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on Tuesday, September 13th 2022 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/22
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Yes