More than 14,000 cured of food allergies, Women careers saved, and mega opportunities coming up in Los Angeles

We have cured 14,000 patients with all levels of complexity and severity, achieving a point of remission. They can now eat any amount of that food where previously a small amount could kill them” — Dr. Inderpal Randhawa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDUStry Show , the widely distributed entrepreneurial talk show, announced the release of its July ‘22 episodes. This cohort features five global entrepreneurs and executives spread across functions and geographies, each creating massive global impact.“Our alum is a really diverse group of entrepreneurs with a truly global footprint and holistic perspective. Look at our roster of entrepreneurs this month that is helping and scaling women’s careers, keeping authentic art alive, enlightening our best and radiant selves, saving lives and providing freedom, and modernizing the second largest city in the US. It’s an absolute joy to be amongst such a diverse group of thought leaders.” said Dr. Nitin Bajaj, host of The INDUStry Show.Allison Whalen founded Parentaly after she returned to work from her first parental leave and found her piece of the business in disarray. After surveying her peers, she found the number one complaint about parental leave was the disruption the time away created in their careers, not parenting or health concerns.“This is the moment, especially for women, when they begin to fall off their preferred career track. Every time they have a child, it continues to hurt them careerwise. The epiphany I had was so much of that is unnecessary. This isn’t a situation of a oh, it's just it is what it is when you become a parent. It is not like you, your ambitions, and everything and everyone around you changes, and this is how it it always has to be.”, said Whalen.Sheetal Ajmani is a pediatrician, bestselling author, and the founder of Radiant Living Institute - guiding strong successful women to get unstuck and live radiantly again after major life transitions. Her holistic approach combines modern science, yoga, Ayurveda, mindset, mindfulness, and psychology.“You are right, I do serve in so many ways. In my training and career as an author and a pediatrician, helping and serving children and families. However, Yoga and Ayurveda address very different parts of ourselves than traditional allopathic medicine, which are very focused on the physical body. What I really enjoy about my work with Radiant Living is to be able to dive deeper into those inner dialogues we have. It has been validated that our emotions, our mind, our mental state, our emotional state, the thoughts that we think directly affect how we show up each day, physically.”, responded Dr. Ajmani to a question posed by Dr. Bajaj.Sanchit Govil is the co-founder of Lal10 - a yarn-to-fashion B2B platform that is facilitating verified purchases of authentic Indian products. Previously, Sanchit worked in leadership positions at Bechtel, Flipkart, Honda, and Yamaha. He is an alum of NITIE, and Delhi College of Engineering (DCE). Sanchit is in Forbes 30 under 30 and Entrepreneur media's 35 under 35.“The micro and small and medium enterprises (MSME) are creating massive employment opportunities in India. At Lal10, we are working in Tier2 and Tier3 towns in the most rural parts of India. We are providing these MSME’s the two-way visibility and exposure and helping them scale their products and offerings on a global level.”, said Govil.Ted Ross is the CIO of the City of Los Angeles and GM of the Information Technology Agency (ITA). Ted leads a team of 450 that delivers enterprise IT services to 48,000 City employees across 41 departments, and over 4M residents. LA Business Journal awarded him the CIO of the Year. Ted is a speaker at global conferences such as Andreessen-Horowitz Tech Summit, Milken Institute, and India’s NASSCOM and is regularly featured in Fortune Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and The Economist.“In 2028 the City of Los Angeles will be hosting the Summer Olympics for the third time. Very few cities have had this tremendous honor, and what it means is we need to prepare for the Olympics. We need to lay out the SmartCity infrastructure that's required to be able to take on so many people for a period of time. We need to be able to lay out the digital services that we could engage people. We can get people to the locations they want to go to and the events they want to go to. We could get them there on time with next-generation transportation mobility, solutions. and then we could do so in a safe way where everyone could really fully enjoy the summer Olympics for what it's worth, and not have to deal with public safety issues associated with it. But even more important than the Olympics themselves is the opportunity of what the Olympics legacy will allow.”, Ross mentioned.Ross continued, “When I think back to the 1984 Olympics, I remember a lot of really great things - great Olympic events and really great Olympic moments. Though probably the greatest legacy of the 1984 Olympics is that over 800,000 young people in Los Angeles received free athletics, free sports, and free games. People learned to play baseball, soccer, and football, and all sorts of great sports and connected; and were able to be healthier and enjoyed an athletic lifestyle. All that came from the Olympics. So when I think about the 2028 Olympics, it's not only a tremendous opportunity to modernize the cityscape, and to really make a tremendous leap forward as a smart city, but also an opportunity to have a legacy that goes far beyond 2028.”Inderpal Randhawa is the founder, CEO of Southern California Food Allergy Institute (SCFAI), and the founder of Translational Pulmonary and Immunology Research Center (TPIRC). He has revolutionized food allergy treatment through the Tolerance Induction Program™. By harnessing the power of AI and ML, the program has treated over 12,000 patients, allowing them to eat foods they were once allergic to, without fear of reaction.“I myself am not impacted by food anaphylaxis and my kids don’t have it. I am a transplant immunologist by training and previously spent my time in the ICU. I honestly had no interest in this field and disease at all, even up to about 2004-05. It just struck me that these patients who would come in were so sick from a very small amount of exposure to a food that they would be in many ways sicker than some of my transplant patients. It really bothered me when they said there’s nothing really we can do about this. So I took my transplant background and said there must be a better way to study this food exposure differently. I spent several years studying different kinds of proteins across various food types such as egg, milk, peanuts, tree nuts, and so on and found very clear patterns between these subgroups. More interestingly, an immune response that was predictable. That said, it wasn’t a straightforward relationship, more like multivariate math. So I taught myself Python, a coding language, and found a way to study an immune response using proteins in other plants and animals; to turn off the allergic response.”, said Dr. Randhawa.“We have now successfully done this with over 14,000 patients, with the biggest center of its kind in the world. This is for patients with all levels of complexity and severity achieving a point of remission, so they can actually eat any amount of that food now where previously a small amount could almost kill them,” added Dr. Randhawa.“I am constantly amazed at the massive impact our network has created across all sections of society. The ability of entrepreneurs to solve for global challenges and investors to help, guide, foster and support those who are taking on the challenges is extremely encouraging. The INDUStry Show with Ted Ross, CIO at the City of Los Angeles