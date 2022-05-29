Founders of Banyanway, Finch, Hangar75, Invest VC, and OneWay Ventures on The INDUStry Show
OneWay Ventures is funding immigrant entrepreneurs. BanyanWay is helping American Indians find their soulmates. Finch helps you make responsible choices
At Hangar 75 we take the Moneyball approach to angel investing and believe in swinging for the fences. We get more predictable returns through good execution and corporate tuck-in”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDUStry Show, the widely distributed entrepreneurial talk show, announced the release of its May ‘22 episodes. This cohort features entrepreneurs and investors that are helping the human race achieve the best version of ourselves.
— Grant Van Cleve
“Our alum is a really diverse group of entrepreneurs with a truly global footprint and holistic perspective. Look at our roster of entrepreneurs this month that is helping first and second generation immigrants find their life partners, fostering immigrant founders getting the much-needed seed funding and connections, to investing in the best-in-class global entrepreneurs and youth, and helping customers make responsible choices that are good for their conscience and wallets. It’s an absolute joy to be amongst such a diverse group of thought leaders.” said Dr. Nitin Bajaj, host of The INDUStry Show.
Aparna Basker is the founder of BanyanWay - a platform for Indian singles living in the USA to get connected. Aparna is a seasoned IT professional with 10+ years of experience building healthcare software. She is a passionate travel planner, loves listening to Ilayaraja's music in her spare time, and found her calling to help support the Indian American community, especially those living in the US and needing help finding their soulmates. “There is a large population of Indian youth living in the US. Mainstream dating apps don’t cater to the needs of those looking for cultural depth and connection. The network available in traditional communities such as India where the parents, family, and relatives play a crucial role is missing. BanyanWay helps recreate that missing network and bridges the gaps for both the youth and the parents”, said Basker.
Semyon Dukach is the Managing Partner of One Way Ventures - the venture capital fund backing exceptional immigrant tech founders building great companies including Brex, Momentus Space, and Chipper Cash. He is also a founder of the nonprofit Cash For Refugees. Previously, Semyon was managing director of Techstars Boston.
“The mission of our fund is to back immigrants, but more broadly to back people who think globally. We really believe in a world without firm borders. We think people should have the right to work or to build a business anywhere they want. The random circumstances of their birth that determine their passport should not limit their opportunities - we think that's just wrong. We do currently focus our efforts in the US because we are still relatively small and because we are physically based here. Eventually, we plan to expand to other regions and back people to move from anywhere to anywhere, or maybe even people who think globally from day one, and don't need to move”, said Dukach.
Grant Van Cleve is the Managing Partner of Hangar 75, working with global brands across 4 continents that generated $1.5B+ in value. He is the Chairman Emeritus, Board of Governors at Tech Coast Angels. He is also the Managing Director and Partner at VC Invest, and co-founder and Chairman at Holberton School, Albania. Grant is an alum of the University of Pennsylvania.
“At Hangar 75 we take the Moneyball approach to angel investing. Angel investing, as you know, is a higher-risk, higher return game. We believe in the baseball idea of swinging for the fences. So, someone who hits a lot of home runs also hits a lot of strikeouts. Hangar 75 is trying to get more predictable returns through good execution, through more predictable results, and through corporate tuck-in: trying to find a destination for companies that we are building. We're taking some ideas that we have and executing on them and some ideas are off the market where maybe the idea is better than the founder”, said Van Cleve.
Lizzie Horvitz is the founder of Finch - helping people understand their environmental footprint by decoding products' sustainability impacts. She is passionate about sustainability and dedicated to mitigating climate change in the private sector. Lizzie holds a BA from Middlebury College and an MBA from Yale University.
“We have evolved into this platform that helps consumers make better purchasing decisions. In the age of brainwashing and affiliate partnerships, it's really difficult to decipher what the real information is. Consumers deserve to have this data democratized and right now, that's not really happening in a way that I am happy with. So Finch rates products based on a variety of attributes ranging from was this made in a country that used child labor to what's the carbon footprint, and everything in between. Once you have our Chrome extension and say you're shopping on Amazon, we'll show you the score for each product. Say a product gets a 5 out of 10, which is not great, we will show you 3 alternatives to that product that are better rated. For our ratings, we use machine learning to scrape information off of the public domain, and then each product gets a score between 1 and 10.”, said Horvitz.
“I am constantly amazed at the massive impact our network has created across all sections of the society. Entrepreneurs' ability to solve global challenges and for investors to help, guide, foster, and support those who are taking on the challenges is extremely encouraging. We at The INDUStry Show are extremely fortunate and proud to be in the midst of this thrilling journey”, said Bajaj.
“The rigor, relentless pursuit, and the unique combination of wisdom and hustle that entrepreneurs thrive on is captured really well by the team at The INDUStry Show and one line life lessons. These lessons are simple yet profound, and I have found some of them to be life-changing. I love the fact that there are several hundred of them available on their website and other social channels to inspire, motivate, and most importantly, drive meaningful action as we go through the ups and downs of our entrepreneurial journeys”, said Nimisha Lotia of SeaCastle Insurance a longtime supporter of The INDUStry Show.
“We remain favorably biased toward representing AAPI, BIPOC, immigrants, and women entrepreneurs and executives. Last year, in Season 6 (2021), we shared 50 entrepreneurial journeys from Baltimore to Bangalore. The entrepreneurial journey is fun, albeit challenging and even lonely. Even more so for immigrants, minorities, and women. Despite these challenges, 44% of US-based unicorn founders today are first-generation immigrants born outside the US. This is a testament to the grit and the relentless spirit of entrepreneurship. We are proud of the accomplishments of our network and our ability to come together when a need or stellar opportunity arises. Thanks to the support of visionary entrepreneurs and philanthropists such as Ash Patel of Commercial Bank of California and Manu Shah of MS International, I believe we have reached an inflection point as a community and greater things are on the horizon”, concluded Dr. Bajaj.
The INDUStry Show with Grant Van Cleve of Hangar 75 and Dr. Nitin Bajaj