Founders of Duarte Inc, Meylah, Kaya17, and Etha share their stories on The INDUStry Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDUStry Show , the widely distributed entrepreneurial talk show, announced the release of its June ‘22 episodes. This cohort features four global entrepreneurs, all women based in the United States, though creating a massive global impact.“Our alum is a really diverse group of entrepreneurs with a truly global footprint and holistic perspective. Look at our roster of entrepreneurs this month that is helping fellow women entrepreneurs, building an interactive news platform that holds politicians accountable, providing accurate and rapid test results, and helping the leaders of the largest companies tell their stories. It’s an absolute joy to be amongst such a diverse group of thought leaders.” said Dr. Nitin Bajaj, host of The INDUStry Show.Chaitra Vedullapalli is the co-founder, President of Women in Cloud,, and the co-founder, CMO of Meylah - building smart communities through digital transformation. She is an author, Forbes Next Entrepreneur, and frequent speaker on digital transformation, women in tech, co-selling at the United Nations and among top global corporations.“Our underlying mission at Meylah is to create societal impact by unlocking economic access through digital transformation, driven by cloud and AI. We help our enterprise clients transform their marketing programs to unlock economic access for their audiences through marketplaces, data automation, and growth accelerator. We work with cities to implement their digital mainstream programs, and help our clients co-sell well with hyper scalers very effectively.”, beamed Veduallapalli.Nicole Ogloza is the founder and CEO of Etha - an interactive news and social media platform that is addressing misinformation and political polarization. Previously Nicole held leadership positions with Workday and Warner Bros. She is an alum of the University of Florida and the University of the Western Cape.“We have built a Government 2.0 system that is bringing accountability and transparency to news, media, and politicians. It allows various strata of the community to support or call out politicians, even their favorite ones. The system helps solve for issues in the community, enforce laws and policies and eventually find a middle ground for the political polarization we have experienced in the last few years. We can’t even sit in the same room anymore with our friends and family if we are not aligned on our political ideologies. We are at a tipping point when it comes to fake news, misinformation crises, and political polarization. We believe these issues can be resolved and we are a part of the solution”, said Ogloza.Nancy Duarte is the CEO of Duarte, Inc. - the global leader behind some of the most influential visual messages in business and culture. She is a communication expert featured in Fortune, Time Magazine, Forbes, Fast Company, Wired, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Cosmopolitan, LA Times, and CNN. Nancy is the author of six best-selling books.“We have the ability to transform your culture, sharpen your impact, and scale your influence. We have helped animate, escalate, and spread some of the world’s most important messages. The Duarte Method is in place and systematized into the greatest brands in the world, which is fun, exciting, and an honor. If you work and learn with us, you will see a transformation in how your company communicates. Clear communication can solve almost all of the world’s problems. There is so much power in the spoken word, it makes what’s invisible and non-existent into something visible and real. The data on LinkedIn shows the biggest skills gap today is around communications. What we do helps solve big problems, and can also help individuals with their career progression.”Sulatha Dwarakanath is the co-founder and CEO of Kaya17 - a point-of-care diagnostics company. Sulatha has more than 25 years of experience in the Life Sciences industry. She is committed to helping foster better clinical trials, pathogen detection, rapid testing, and biodefense contracts. Previously Sulatha held leadership positions at Bayer Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Roche.“Kaya17 is a biotech company that is very focused on the point of care diagnostics. We have created an innovative platform for various applications such as allergy testing, women’s health, and rapid, saliva-based COVID-19 tests. I have been in this field for 30 years, and for the past several years, I have been fixated on getting transforming the diagnostics industry. We are working on this revolutionary disruptive technology to take the tests from the lab and bring it closer to the provider and patient. We are compressing the time between the test and the results so you can improve the provider and patient experience, and apply it to various fields”, said Dwarkanath.“I am constantly amazed at the massive impact our network has created across all sections of society. The ability of entrepreneurs to solve for global challenges and investors to help, guide, foster and support those who are taking on the challenges is extremely encouraging. We at The INDUStry Show are extremely fortunate and proud to be in the midst of this thrilling journey”, said Mohini Todkari.“I look forward to these relatable and inspiring stories every week. The rigor, relentless pursuit, and the unique combination of wisdom and hustle that entrepreneurs thrive on is captured really well by the team at The INDUStry Show and one-line life lessons. These lessons are simple yet profound, and I have found some of them to be life-changing. I love the fact that there are several hundred of them available on their website and other social channels to inspire, motivate, and most importantly, drive meaningful action as we go through the ups and downs of our entrepreneurial journeys. The work the team at The INDUStry Show is doing resonates with our mission to keep purpose at the heart of everything we do and help entrepreneurs”, said Ash Patel of Commercial Bank of California , a longtime supporter of The INDUStry Show.“We remain favorably biased toward representing AAPI, BIPOC, immigrants, and women entrepreneurs and executives. Last year, in Season 6 (2021), we shared 50 entrepreneurial journeys, from Baltimore to Bangalore. The entrepreneurial journey is fun, albeit challenging and even lonely. Even more so for immigrants, minorities, and women. Despite these challenges, 44% of US-based unicorn founders today are first-generation immigrants born outside the US. This is a testament to the grit and the relentless spirit of entrepreneurship. We are proud of the accomplishments of our network and our ability to come together when a need or stellar opportunity arises. Thanks to the support of visionary entrepreneurs and philanthropists such as Ash Patel of Commercial Bank of California and Manu Shah of MS International, I believe we have reached an inflection point as a community and greater things are on the horizon”, concluded Dr. Bajaj.

