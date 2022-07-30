KATE BOYTEK NAMED ONE OF THE TOP 10 INDEPENDENT FEMALE COUNTRY ARTISTS RIGHT NOW
EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Kate Boytek has made the list of “The Top 10 Independent Female Country Artists Right Now”. The list is compiled by the influential “Boots and Whiskey” podcast and “Beats/Beers/Bonfires” lifestyle blog.
“It is always an honor to be recognized for your hard work and passion and to be included in that list with those other amazing women,” said Boytek, currently in the studio working with producer Britton Cameron on tracks from her debut CD. Boytek has had a busy summer, with opening stints for Easton Corbin, LoCash, Drew Parker, The Davisson Brothers Band, and Little Texas, a string of headlining theater, festival, and club dates across the Mid Atlantic and several writer’s rounds in Nashville.
In naming Kate to their top 10, “Boots and Whiskey” says of the West Virginia born-and-bred artist, “If you don’t know about her, what the hell are you doing? She has quite the voice and a hell of a personality that really comes out. So check out Kate; you won’t be disappointed.”
Boytek is managed by Burke Allen with Allen Artists and signed to an artist development deal with Bernard Porter’s PCG Universal Nashville. For a complete list of upcoming appearances and more information on Kate Boytek, visit http://www.kateboytekofficial.com.
Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
