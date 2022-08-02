Art Gallery Celebrates America’s History with Iconic Exhibit

World War One Gas Mask, by Barbara Inbody

San Diego Based Ashton Gallery Introduces “The Collective American Memory”

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashton Gallery at Art on 30th presents, “Collective American Memory” an Art Opening and Exhibition, Saturday August 20th from 4pm-8pm. The show was inspired by the Smithsonian’s widely acclaimed book, “The History of America in 101 Objects”. The celebrated 762 page picture book curates a literal collection of 101 objects from across the Smithsonian’s museum that together offer an iconic and detailed new perspective on the history of the United States, ranging from the earliest years of the pre-Columbian continent to present day.

“I wanted to celebrate the enduring power of art to draw us together as we journey through our collective memory of deeply remembered objects.” While Ashton Gallery’s adaptation is smaller in scope than the book, it is no less evocative. The show will feature a collection of unmistakably nostalgic American images including Julia Child’s kitchen, Abraham Lincoln’s stovepipe hat, Dorothy’s slippers and of course, the American flag, all created by Ashton’s Gallery’s professional artists. The show is a rich and fascinating journey through America’s collective memory.

Alongside the “101 Objects” show, Ashton Gallery will also open a second, more locally themed nostalgic show entitled, “Some Like it Hot” featuring art from across all mediums, created by local artists in the theme of of the classic movie with Marylin Monroe, the Hotel Del or simply warm color palates. Ashton Gallery’s Opening Reception is free and open to the public. The show will hang from August 15 to Sept 16, 2022.

Ashton Gallery at Art on 30th, located at 4434 30th Street, is the creative vision of celebrated artist, mentor and author, Kate Ashton. Now in its 8th year, Art on 30th is an integral part of the vibrant North Park Arts and Culture District of San Diego offering monthly juried exhibitions in addition to art classes, experimental work shops, working studio spaces, and professional development programs. More than a school or gallery, the 8,000 square foot, two-story space is a first in class, full service, supportive community where artists come to learn, collaborate and grow. The gallery represents hundreds of professional, local artists specializing in contemporary art. For more information visit ashtonartgallery.com