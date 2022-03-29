“Solidarity” Charitable Art Opening and Exhibition for Ukraine

Sunflowers by artist, Laurie Fuller

San Diego Arts Community and Ashton Gallery Come Together to Provide Aid

This event is an opportunity for the San Diego arts community to come together and help. Collectively, we hope to make a difference,” — Kate Ashton

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashton Gallery at Art on 30th will partner with the San Diego Arts community to host a charitable art show to provide aid to Ukraine. The opening reception will be held Saturday, April 23rd from 4pm-8pm. The event will feature 60 plus large and mid-sized original works of art by local artists, all created in the theme or colors of Ukraine’s national flag, flower or landmarks. Artists participating in the show will choose to contribute 30% or more of their proceeds. In addition, the Gallery’s fifteen associated professional artists will donate a collection of 150 sunflower themed, and affordably priced miniature works of art. One hundred percent of the Sunflower Collection proceeds raised will be donated to The Red Cross.

According to their website, Red Cross teams are currently in Ukraine providing emergency aid. As of mid-February, Red Cross teams have:

Distributed more than 90,000 food and hygiene parcels to families on the move across Ukraine, including Mariupol.

Provided first aid training to more than 12,000 people in metro stations and bomb shelters.

Delivered more than 32 tons of food, blankets, medicine, medical supplies, trauma kits and household items.

Assisted with the evacuation of people with disabilities.

Distributed critical care items to over 7,000 people in bomb shelters.

In the coming weeks, Red Cross volunteers will increase their work reuniting separated families, providing food and other household items, and increasing awareness about areas contaminated by unexploded ordnance. The current needs are tremendous, critical among them include water delivery, support to health facilities and medical care for families wounded.

“There are a number of artists in our gallery and in the arts community at large with friends and family in Ukraine or neighboring countries that are feeling alarmed and helpless watching this crisis unfold. This event is an opportunity for the arts community to come together and help. Collectively, we hope to make a difference,” stated artist and gallery owner, Kate Ashton. The Solidarity Art Exhibition is free and open to the public. The exhibit will hang at Ashton Gallery from April 23rd- June 8th.

Ashton Gallery at Art on 30th, located at 4434 30th Street, is the creative vision of celebrated artist, mentor and author, Kate Ashton. Now in its 8th year, Art on 30th is an integral part of the vibrant North Park Arts and Culture District of San Diego offering monthly juried exhibitions in addition to art classes, experimental work shops, working studio spaces, and professional development programs. More than a school or gallery, the 8,000 square foot, two-story space is a first in class, full service, supportive community where artists come to learn, collaborate and grow. The gallery represents hundreds of professional, local artists specializing in contemporary art. For more information visit ashtonartgallery.com