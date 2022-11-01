“Deck The Walls” Holiday Art Exhibition

Original Work by Karla Preciado

San Diego Based Art on 30th Hosts 2nd Annual Graduate Review & Exhibition

SAN DIEGO , CA, 92116, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashton Gallery at Art on 30th, located in North Park, will host its second annual Mentored Program Art Show on December 10th, with an open-studio Jingle and Mingle reception from 11-4pm.

The curated student exhibition titled “Deck the Walls” will feature more than 60 works of art created by this year’s graduates of Art on 30th’s celebrated Mentorship Program. Art on 30th’s Mentorship Program is the only professional development program of its kind for local artists and accepts just six students a session. Different than general arts classes or school, the Mentorship Program is an advanced and intensive curriculum designed for skilled artists who are ready to move into the professional realm. Students are mentored by three successful and experienced professional artists; Brenda York, Roberta Dyer and Sheila Daube, who collectively help the mentees refine their artistic voice and develop necessary business skills in a small-class learning environment. Beyond the basics of painting, students also learn essential real-world-information, including; pricing and presenting work, on-line art sales and social media, creating a body of work, planning and marketing a solo art show, how to approach galleries and much more.

Alongside each student’s body of work developed during the program, and will additionally offer Merry Minis, an inspired collection of over 120 small, affordable works of art that will be available for immediate purchase starting at $100.. “The Deck The Walls show offers an intimate opportunity to meet the next generation of local talent, enjoy a little Holiday cheer, and pick up some truly original gifts. It’s also an excellent alternative to the larger shopping and entertainment venues.” stated Kate Ashton, owner of Ashton Gallery. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will show at Ashton Gallery from December 10- January 6, 2022.

Ashton Gallery at Art on 30th, located at 4434 30th Street, is the creative vision of celebrated artist, instructor and author, Kate Ashton. Now in its 8th year, Art on 30th is an integral part of the vibrant North Park Arts and Culture District of San Diego offering monthly juried exhibitions in addition to art classes, experimental work shops, working studio spaces, and professional development. More than a school or gallery, the 8,000 square foot, two-story space is a first in class, full service, supportive community where artists come to learn, collaborate and grow. The gallery represents hundreds of professional, local artists specializing in contemporary art. For more information visit ashtonartgallery.com