Utah AG Observes World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Human Trafficking is a term for expanding and brutal violations of human rights worldwide. Even with millions of victims across the globe, most people don’t know how human trafficking is growing near where they live. Utah has been identified as one of the top states in the growth of human trafficking, up 39% between 2008-2020, according to the Asian Association of Utah.

The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is an opportunity to increase awareness and education about this difficult issue. Human trafficking affects millions of persons worldwide, mostly women and girls, who are still being used as modern slaves and sold for all types of labor, and sex trafficking. This year’s theme is “Use and Abuse of Technology,” which focuses on how the internet is used to ensnare and manipulate victims and steal their lives.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is leading the way in the fight against all forms of human trafficking. The Utah Trafficking in Persons Task Force (UTIP) works with law enforcement across the state. The Utah SECURE Strike Force is constantly working to rescue victims and prosecute those part of this $32 billion-dollar-a-year industry.

Read more information on what to look for and what our office is doing.

