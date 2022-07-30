Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,418 in the last 365 days.

150,190 samples collected within the last 24 hours among persons in key areas, key groups and those leaving home for work; results are negative

MACAU, July 30 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that with regard to the NAT drive for persons in key areas, key groups, and those who need to leave home for work, a total of 150,190 samples have been collected within the last 24 hours (29 July), their results are negative. As of 08:00 this morning (30 July), a cumulative total of 1,203,964 samples have been collected since 24 July.

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zones, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the information of “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.

You just read:

150,190 samples collected within the last 24 hours among persons in key areas, key groups and those leaving home for work; results are negative

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.