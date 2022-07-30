150,190 samples collected within the last 24 hours among persons in key areas, key groups and those leaving home for work; results are negative

MACAU, July 30 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that with regard to the NAT drive for persons in key areas, key groups, and those who need to leave home for work, a total of 150,190 samples have been collected within the last 24 hours (29 July), their results are negative. As of 08:00 this morning (30 July), a cumulative total of 1,203,964 samples have been collected since 24 July.

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zones, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the information of “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.