Westminster Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Suspected Fentanyl
CASE#: 22B1004591
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: VSP-Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/29/2022, at 1603 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Rd, Dummerston
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Controlled Regulated Substances
ACCUSED: Courtney T. Lafayette
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/29/2022, at approximately 1603 hours, the Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a female walking in the middle of Middle Rd, in the town of Dummerston, County of Windham, Vermont. Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to the above mentioned location and identified the female as Courtney T. Lafayette. Lafayette was subsequently placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and possession of suspected fentanyl and was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham County Criminal Division at 1000 hours to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/2022 at 10:00 AM
COURT: Windham County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
