Westminster Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Suspected Fentanyl

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1004591

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: VSP-Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/29/2022, at 1603 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Rd, Dummerston

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Controlled Regulated Substances

 

ACCUSED: Courtney T. Lafayette

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, New Hampshire

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:       

On 07/29/2022, at approximately 1603 hours, the Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a female walking in the middle of Middle Rd, in the town of Dummerston, County of Windham, Vermont. Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to the above mentioned location and identified the female as Courtney T. Lafayette. Lafayette was subsequently placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and possession of suspected fentanyl and was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham County Criminal Division at 1000 hours to answer the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/2022 at 10:00 AM            

COURT: Windham County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

