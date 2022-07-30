WESTMINSTER BARRACKS / VCOR, SALE OF STOLEN PROPERTY
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1004576
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4626
DATE/TIME: July 29, 2022 @ 0344 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 362 River Street N. Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions and Sale of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Bradley Elliott
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a commercial burglary alarm at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road in North Springfield.
Vermont State Police responded and confirmed that forced entry was made and several items were stolen. Investigation revealed that Bradley Elliott had sold the stolen property and was in violation of a previously issued court condition.
Elliott was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. He was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Monday, August 1st 2022, at 1230 hours to answer the above charge. Elliott was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/22
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: SCCF
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Yes