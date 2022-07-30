WESTMINSTER BARRACKS / VCOR, SALE OF STOLEN PROPERTY

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1004576

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4626

DATE/TIME: July 29, 2022 @ 0344 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 362 River Street N. Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions and Sale of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Bradley Elliott

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a commercial burglary alarm at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road in North Springfield.

Vermont State Police responded and confirmed that forced entry was made and several items were stolen. Investigation revealed that Bradley Elliott had sold the stolen property and was in violation of a previously issued court condition.

Elliott was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. He was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Monday, August 1st 2022, at 1230 hours to answer the above charge. Elliott was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/22

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: SCCF

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Yes