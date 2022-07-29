Submit Release
Governor Abbott Commends TWC’s $247,000 Job Training Grant To South Plains College

July 29, 2022 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today commended the Texas Workforce Commission's (TWC) award of more than $247,000 in Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant funding to South Plains College in West Texas. TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel presented  the check for this state-funded grant that will be used by the community college to help purchase and install automotive service and mechanical training equipment for its Automotive Technology Program.

"Texas remains an economic juggernaut because we regularly invest in students to develop our highly-skilled, diverse workforce," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to the Texas Workforce Commission for investing in South Plains College's Automotive Technology Program, bringing greater economic opportunities for students in West Texas. With this grant, the college will be able to equip students with critical training needed to secure good-paying jobs upon graduation and provide businesses with exceptional employees to hire."

Equipment purchased for the Automotive Technology Program, including automotive gasoline and diesel-powered simulation module vehicles, will initially train 70 students and be used to prepare more students in the future through hands-on learning. This grant funding will also enable the automotive facility to infuse modern simulated vehicle training at South Plains College's Levelland and Lubbock campuses. 

This award to South Plains College is the latest example of grants that TWC will be offering Texas schools and colleges in the coming months, representing significant investment in career and technical education across the state.

