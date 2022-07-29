Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,390 in the last 365 days.

August trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license!  Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August.  Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently—which is a nice surprise!  Yes, it is hot out there… but fish on!

Location

Week to be Stocked

Number of Trout

Jensen Grove Park Pond

July 29

1,000

Crystal Springs Pond        

Aug 1 - 5

375

Cub River (Willow Flat)

Aug 1 - 5

500

Kelly Park Pond      

Aug 1 - 5

250

Montpelier Creek    

Aug 1 - 5

500

Montpelier Rearing Pond  

Aug 1 - 5

250

Portneuf River (Above Lava Hot Springs)

Aug 1 - 5

1,250

East Fork Rock Creek                  

Aug 8 - 12

750

Bloomington Creek 

Aug 15 - 19

200

Crystal Springs Pond                   

Aug 15 - 19

375

Kelly Park Pond      

Aug 15 - 19

250

Montpelier Creek               

Aug 15 - 19

500

Montpelier Rearing Pond  

Aug 15 - 19

250

Bear River
(Oneida Narrows at bridge below dam and Red Point)

Aug 29 – Sep 2

750

Cub River  (Willow Flat)

Aug 29 – Sep 2

500

East Fork Rock Creek                  

Aug 29 – Sep 2

1,000

Montpelier Rearing Pond

Aug 29 – Sep 2

250

Portneuf River
(In Lava Hot Springs and at Crane Creek Access)

Aug 29 – Sep 2

330

Portneuf River (Above Lava Hot Springs)

Aug 29 – Sep 2

1,250

 

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!           

  • Cub River – 1,250 rainbow trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground area (50+ sites available), so make your fishing trip here an overnight adventure.
  • Jensen Grove Park Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout.  Water levels have started to improve, making it possible to stock this 55-acre urban fishery in Blackfoot.  With a paved perimeter walking trail, large open grassed areas, playgrounds, and other park amenities—this City of Blackfoot facility is great fun for the whole family.
  • Montpelier Creek – 1,000 rainbow trout.  Only a couple of miles from Montpelier, anglers can enjoy good creek fishing and a variety of camping options at the Montpelier Creel KOA (campsites and cabins).
     
  • Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout.  This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at an elevation of 6500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier.  It has very basic facilities, but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful setting.  Anglers can fish the pond, or head 1/2 mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir.

 

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner. 

You just read:

August trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.