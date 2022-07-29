August trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently—which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there… but fish on!

Location Week to be Stocked Number of Trout Jensen Grove Park Pond July 29 1,000 Crystal Springs Pond Aug 1 - 5 375 Cub River (Willow Flat) Aug 1 - 5 500 Kelly Park Pond Aug 1 - 5 250 Montpelier Creek Aug 1 - 5 500 Montpelier Rearing Pond Aug 1 - 5 250 Portneuf River (Above Lava Hot Springs) Aug 1 - 5 1,250 East Fork Rock Creek Aug 8 - 12 750 Bloomington Creek Aug 15 - 19 200 Crystal Springs Pond Aug 15 - 19 375 Kelly Park Pond Aug 15 - 19 250 Montpelier Creek Aug 15 - 19 500 Montpelier Rearing Pond Aug 15 - 19 250 Bear River

(Oneida Narrows at bridge below dam and Red Point) Aug 29 – Sep 2 750 Cub River (Willow Flat) Aug 29 – Sep 2 500 East Fork Rock Creek Aug 29 – Sep 2 1,000 Montpelier Rearing Pond Aug 29 – Sep 2 250 Portneuf River

(In Lava Hot Springs and at Crane Creek Access) Aug 29 – Sep 2 330 Portneuf River (Above Lava Hot Springs) Aug 29 – Sep 2 1,250

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!

Cub River – 1,250 rainbow trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground area (50+ sites available), so make your fishing trip here an overnight adventure.

Jensen Grove Park Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout. Water levels have started to improve, making it possible to stock this 55-acre urban fishery in Blackfoot. With a paved perimeter walking trail, large open grassed areas, playgrounds, and other park amenities—this City of Blackfoot facility is great fun for the whole family.

Montpelier Creek – 1,000 rainbow trout. Only a couple of miles from Montpelier, anglers can enjoy good creek fishing and a variety of camping options at the Montpelier Creel KOA (campsites and cabins).



Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at an elevation of 6500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier. It has very basic facilities, but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful setting. Anglers can fish the pond, or head 1/2 mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.