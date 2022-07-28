Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,386 in the last 365 days.

Governor announces $2.1 million investment for new Luna County emergency operations center

DEMING – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday was joined by local officials and first responders in announcing $2.1 million in state funding for a new emergency operations center in Luna County.

“Every minute of every day, heroes like our first responders protect and serve residents and keep our communities safe,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “It’s our responsibility to provide these individuals with the tools they need to do their jobs. Today’s announcement is not only about improving the safety of the community – it’s also about respecting the incredible work of these men and women.”

“This funding will enable our county and surrounding communities to move into the 21st century in how we monitor and respond to emergency situations, undoubtedly saiving lives and property as a result,” said Luna County Manager Chris Brice. “Luna County truly appreciates Gov. Lujan Grisham for her tireless support of our community and all first responders.”

The current emergency operations center is located in a 45-year-old former jail with significant drainage and sewer issues and no emergency power source.

The new Deming Readiness Center will be located within the Luna County Armory and will have a bunk area with showers, and large classrooms for tabletop exercises. The new center will house the county’s Central Dispatch, Emergency Management and equipment from the volunteer fire department.

The $3.6 million project is also supported by $1.5 million in Congressionally Directed Spending from Sen. Martin Heinrich and Sen. Ben Ray Luján.

###

You just read:

Governor announces $2.1 million investment for new Luna County emergency operations center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.