SANTA FE – Chapter two of New Mexico’s “Breaking Bad Habits” anti-litter campaign launches tomorrow on YouTube featuring one of the most notorious duos in television history.

The Salamanca Cousins will headline the next installment of the campaign, debuting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 16. In the clip, the Cousins speak Spanish with English subtitles. The new video will be available on both New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s and Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul’s YouTube channels.

“Breaking Bad Habits” first launched in October 2024 under the leadership of Lujan Grisham with Bryan Cranston reviving the legendary role of “Walter White” in a PSA directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.

Since then, the commercial has been viewed more than 50 million times, and a coordinated cleanup campaign has resulted in more than 10,000 bags of trash collected around the state.

The latest iteration of the in-state campaign will run through June 2026 and will include placements in local broadcasts, connected television, social media and various outdoor placements, such as billboards, bus wraps and more.

“If anyone can convince New Mexicans to think twice about littering it’s these scary dudes,” said Lujan Grisham. “It’s an exceptionally entertaining commercial that I know will accelerate the success of the Breaking Bad Habits campaign. I’m grateful to Vince Gilligan, actors Daniel and Luis Moncada, and Sony for their contribution to this campaign and for their commitment to keeping New Mexico beautiful.”

The campaign encourages New Mexicans to report illegal dumping, sign up for a volunteer cleanup events, learn more about the initiative and more. Residents are also encouraged to share their commitment and contributions to the campaign on social media by using the hashtags #BreakingBadHabits and #KeepLitterOut. Information on how residents can contribute is available on www.breakingbadhabits.nm.gov.

The overall budget for this campaign is $2.9 million, funded through a special appropriation provided to the New Mexico Tourism Department during the 2025 Legislative Session.

###

Created by Vince Gilligan and produced by Sony Pictures Television, Breaking Bad follows a high school chemistry teacher who learns he has terminal cancer and turns to a life of crime to provide for his family. Both this series and its spin-off, Better Call Saul, were filmed on location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from the Breaking Bad pilot in 2007 to the series finale of Better Call Saul in 2022. Breaking Bad holds the Guinness World Record for highest-rated TV show of all time. The series garnered sixteen Emmy® awards, two Peabody Awards, six WGA Awards, and continues to reach a global audience, amassing 2 billion hours viewed on Netflix globally in 2023 – June 2025 across 190+ countries.