Governor announces judicial appoint of Eileen P. Riordan

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced the appointment of Eileen Patricia Riordan as judge of the Fifth Judicial District Court.

The appointment takes effect October 11, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Jane Shuler Gray.

Riordan previously served as a district judge for the Fifth Judicial District Court from January 2021 to December 2022. She currently works as an attorney with 575 Law Group, LLC in Carlsbad and previously served as Carlsbad City Attorney from August 1995 to December 2020.

A New Mexico native, Riordan earned her Bachelor of Science degree with honors from New Mexico State University in 1987 and her Juris Doctor from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 1990. She was admitted to the New Mexico Bar in October 1990.

Her legal experience spans multiple practice areas including personal injury, domestic relations, juvenile law, criminal law, commercial law, and appellate practice. She has extensive trial experience and has prosecuted hundreds of municipal court cases.

The Fifth Judicial District Court serves Chaves, Eddy, and Lea counties.