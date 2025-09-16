Governor mourns the death of film icon Robert Redford 

​SANTA FE – Today, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement in reaction to the death of legendary actor Robert Redford:

I join all New Mexicans in mourning the loss of Robert Redford, whose deep connection to our state left an indelible mark on its cultural and environmental landscape.

Redford’s 1988 film “The Milagro Beanfield War,” filmed in Truchas, captured the heart of New Mexico’s rural Hispanic communities with authentic dignity. The story of ordinary people standing up to powerful interests accurately reflected our state’s values and history. As executive producer of AMC’s popular “Dark Winds” television series, Redford similarly captured New Mexico’s culture in an authentic manner. In 2010, Redford launched a workshop for training Hispanic and Native American filmmakers at Los Luceros in Espanola.

Redford was also a powerhouse advocate for New Mexico’s film tax credit program, helping to spread the word across the film industry about New Mexico’s spectacular landscapes, rich culture, and committed workforce as major assets to filmmakers. His advocacy helped transform New Mexico into a major filmmaking destination, bringing economic opportunities to communities statewide.

As a part-time Santa Fe resident and lifelong environmental champion, Redford understood that New Mexico’s natural beauty required protection. His conservation efforts aligned with our state’s environmental consciousness and commitment to preserving New Mexico’s majestic high desert landscapes.

Redford elevated New Mexican voices to the national stage, showing the world the depth and complexity of our communities. He used his influence to illuminate the authentic stories of the people he chose to call neighbors.

His legacy endures in every film that honors New Mexico’s stories, in his conservation work that protects our landscapes, and in the tradition of artists who understand that great art serves both beauty and truth.

Robert Redford will be remembered as an artist, activist, and friend to New Mexico.