Emotional ABCs now available to Child Therapists & Pediatric Behavioral Health Professionals
Emotional ABCs, USA's most awarded emotion regulation & social skills program, now available to child therapists & pediatric behavioral health professionals.
The ability for therapists to have children practice new skills interactively and online in the home environment along with the opportunity to fully engage parents and caregivers is a game-changer.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotional ABCs now offers mental health professionals a child-friendly, interactive online social-emotional curriculum to help clients (ages 4-11) develop generalizable social and emotional skills. Emotional ABCs can be used both in-session and at-home.
— Ross Brodie, CEO, Emotional ABCs
The evidence-based program is currently used by school counselors, teachers, and parents in 120 countries and in 118,000 schools worldwide including 38,000 special education classrooms, and more than a dozen Children’s Hospitals.
“Emotional ABCs helps behavioral health professionals solve problems of, ‘How can I better engage my client in the hard work of learning social and emotional skills? How can I help my clients and their caregivers reinforce the skills learned during their sessions,'" says Ross Brodie, CEO, Emotional ABCs. “The ability for therapists to have children practice new skills interactively and online in the home environment along with the opportunity to fully engage parents and caregivers is a game-changer.”
Emotional ABCs provides therapists, psychologists, pediatricians, and other behavioral health professionals with multi-user accounts. Therapists within a practice can access the full range of the Emotional ABCs sequential curriculum and support resources. They can invite parents to create a child’s ‘Client Account’ for in-session or at-home interactive online practice. With the at-home option, parents and caregivers can now seamlessly become integral to the therapists’ plan of care.
Additionally, the substantial Emotional ABCs Instructor Libraries are indexed by topic, allowing behavioral health professionals to quickly pinpoint specific online and offline content to easily create a tailored module of care for their clients. Emotional ABCs also includes Workshops, listed by topic, which can be used sequentially or as needed to support group sessions.
The Emotional ABCs curriculum is one of only five programs this year to receive the highest endorsement, SELect status, from CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning). Among other awards, Emotional ABCs is a “Best Digital Tools for Teaching & Learning” by the American Association of School Librarians (AASL), an Inaugural Anthem Award Winner for Purpose and Mission-Driven Work, and a Common Sense Education “Top Pick for Learning.”
Emotional ABCs’ goal is to empower children with excellent emotional skills, helping them confidently manage emotions and make good decisions. Emotional ABCs provides behavioral health specialists with child-friendly interactive online materials in the essential areas of emotion recognition and communication, self-awareness, social awareness, and emotion regulation.
Emotional ABCs is America’s most awarded and most used evidence-based emotional regulation and social skills program for children ages 4-11. Our interactive online learning material is designed for children ages 4-11 and teaches kids how to figure out What they are feeling, Why they are experiencing those emotions, and How to make better choices for lifetime emotional resilience. Our foundational curriculum is currently used by parents, teachers, and therapists in 120 countries, in classrooms in 118,000 schools (including more than 38,000 special education classes), and by Children’s Hospitals across the USA. Recent honors include the inaugural Anthem Award for purpose and mission-driven work, the CODiE award, a “Best Digital Tool for Teaching and Learning” winner from the Association of School Librarians, and the Common Sense Education “Top Pick for Learning." Learn more about us at EmotionalABCs.com.
