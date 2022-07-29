Employment survey for April - June 2022

MACAU, July 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that, owing to the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the general unemployment rate and the unemployment rate of local residents for April-June 2022 rose by 0.3 and 0.4 percentage points to 3.7% and 4.8% respectively compared to the previous period (March-May 2022). Besides, the underemployment rate increased by 0.7 percentage points to 4.1%.

The labour force living in Macao totalled 378,100 and the labour force participation rate was 68.3%. Total employment was 364,200 and the number of employed residents totalled 275,500, down by 600 and 400 respectively from the previous period.

Number of the unemployed increased by 1,100 from the previous period to 13,900. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities and in the Construction sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job went up by 0.4 percentage points to 7.0% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed grew by 3,000 from the previous period to 15,700, as some businesses were suspended or operated on a limited basis. Numbers of the underemployed engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities and Retail Trade showed a notable growth.

In the second quarter of 2022, the general unemployment rate (3.7%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (4.8%) rose by 0.2 and 0.3 percentage points respectively from the previous quarter. Total employment decreased by 7,000 quarter-to-quarter, of which number of employed residents went down by 3,400. Analysed by industry, employment in Gaming & Junket Activities (69,600) and the Construction sector (29,100) dropped by 3,100 and 3,000 respectively quarter-to-quarter, while that in the Education sector (21,400) increased by 2,400.

Median monthly employment earnings of the employed in the second quarter dropped by MOP700 quarter-to-quarter to MOP15,300; median earnings of those engaging in Gaming & Junket Activities and the Construction sector stood at MOP20,000 and MOP14,800 respectively. In addition, median earnings of the employed residents decreased by MOP600 quarter-to-quarter to MOP19,400.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 88,700 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force was 466,800, an increase of 700 from the previous period.