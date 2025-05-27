Macao Union Medical Center launches official new media accounts

MACAU, May 27 - To strengthen communication and engagement with the public, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”), has officially launched its WeChat official account and Facebook page.

In its WeChat official account and Facebook page, the Macao Union Medical Center will provide timely updates including its latest developments, service information, health education and medical information. The content is rich and frequently updated. Residents can conveniently access a wide range of information about the Macao Union Medical Center through the above-mentioned new media platforms.

Residents can search for “北京協和醫院澳門醫學中心 (Macao Medical Center of PUMCH)” on WeChat or Facebook, or scan the dedicated QR codes to keep abreast of the information published by the Macao Union Medical Center.