CE meets Vice Minister of National Health Commission to promote cooperation

MACAU, May 27 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with Vice Minister of the National Health Commission, Mr Cao Xuetao, to exchange views on topics including the development of the “Big Health” industry and training of healthcare professionals.

During the meeting at the Government Headquarters in Macao, Mr Sam expressed gratitude for the National Health Commission’s longstanding support for Macao’s healthcare sector. Since Macao’s return to the motherland, the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government remains committed to enhancing the health and well-being of the public by continuously improving the local medical services , he said.

The completion and operation of Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (Macao Union Hospital), a major livelihood-related project, bolstered better development of healthcare services and reflected the nation’s strong support for the MSAR, Mr Sam noted.

The MSAR Government will continue optimising the city’s industrial structure, with focused efforts on advancing the “Big Health” industry. Plans include deepening cooperation with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in this field, in order jointly to promote high-quality industrial development.

The Chief Executive said the MSAR Government would continue to work with the National Health Commission to enhance clinical practice for Macao medical students, and to strengthen professional training and talent exchanges, in order comprehensively to elevate healthcare standards in Macao.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Health Bureau, Mr Lo Iek Long; and the Director of Macao Union Hospital, Mr Wu Wenming.

The National Health Commission delegation included Deputy Director and First-Level Inspector of the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office, Mr He Zhaohua; and Deputy Director-General of the Department of Medical Administration, Mr Li Dachuan.