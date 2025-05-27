【Continuous pursuit of international markets】 MGTO’s roadshow in Korea will be unveiled this Friday (30 May)

MACAU, May 27 - 【MGTO】Promotional video for the Experience Macao roadshow in Seoul

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will stage the Experience Macao roadshow in Seoul, Korea from 30 May to 2 June. Weaving together immersive interactive experience and online-offline promotions, the roadshow will carry on the promotional theme “My Favorite Macao” and paint a vibrant scene of Macao’s glamorous “tourism +”. The event aims to energize the interest of Koreans especially Millennials and Gen Z young travelers in visiting Macao during summer and in the latter half of 2025. It represents the Office’s endeavor to reinforce Macao’s largest international visitor market at present.

Unlock “Secret Doors” to romantic journey in Macao

Korea stands as Macao’s top one and important international visitor market. Choosing the exhibition hall named Epic Seoul at The Hyundai Seoul (THE) as the roadshow’s location, MGTO leverages the shopping mall THE’s wide popularity among Millennials and Gen Z to reach diverse market segments for a stronger promotional impact.

THE is the largest shopping centre in Seoul, a stunning venue where a greatly-hit Korean drama was filmed and a famous singer staged a multimedia exhibition. Carrying on last year’s promotional theme “My Favorite Macao” in Korea, the roadshow will feature the pop-up zone “Secret Doors of Macao” for four days in a row. A blend of interactive games, photo backdrops and fantastic performances is tailored from a romantic angle, inviting Korean residents and visitors to explore five unforgettable experiences for a romantic journey in Macao.

Opening surprise — win Macao journey and set off on the day

The Experience Macao roadshow will be unveiled on 30 May. MGTO will give out a special big prize on the day! Lucky tourists at the roadshow have a chance to win a three-day-two-night trip to Macao and set off on the day, to get immersed in the city’s romantic aroma and colorful offerings of “tourism +”.

Multiple special offers to attract Korean visitors for summer vacation in Macao

MGTO is stepping up online promotions for this event. Besides collaborating with KakaoPay, a widely-used payment tool in Korea, the Office also partners with the largest online travel platform in Korea, Good Choice, to launch a “Macao Week” themed page during the event with a variety of special hotel and air-ticket offers to Macao, attracting Koreans to the roadshow. Good Choice will present related special offers as well between 30 May and 30 June to widen the promotional impact and Macao’s destination appeal.

Several airlines including Cathay Pacific, Korean Air, Jeju Air and Air Busan launch attractive tourism products and unique special offers to attract international visitors from Korea to Macao on summer holidays and the latter half of 2025.

Enhance mutual cooperation and unveil new opportunities for travel trade

Prior to the roadshow’s opening, the Office will host a “Macao Tourism Product Updates Seminar & Korea – Macao Travel Mart” in Seoul on 29 May. Industry participants from Macao and Korea are invited to join and forge partnerships in tourism. In addition, MGTO will arrange for the delegation of Macao’s travel trade to visit Anseong, to foster exchange between Culture Cities of East Asia.

Multichannel promotions reach wider audience

MGTO has unfolded an array of pre-event promotions in Seoul for the roadshow, showing promotional videos on electronic screens at several landmarks and releasing event information on different social media, to widen the roadshow’s exposure and boost the synergy of online-offline publicity, with the hope to draw residents to the roadshow for an experience of Macao’s “tourism +” and energize Koreans’ interest in traveling to Macao.

Steady increase in air connectivity boosts mutual visitations

The “2024 Travel Behaviour Survey” conducted by MGTO indicates that the travel intention of Korean visitors reached 87.8% between 2024 and 2025, suggesting the vast market potential of Korea. According to provisional figures, Macao registered almost 235,000 (234,514) Korean visitor arrivals by 16 May this year, making Korea reach the top rank as Macao’s largest international visitor market. The visitor figure surged by 26% from the corresponding period of 2024 and reached 65% of the level in the corresponding period of 2019. This April, the average length of Korean visitors’ overnight stay in Macao was 2.2 days. The air transport network between Macao and Korea is steadily expanding, with about 35 weekly flights at present. The air connectivity is a boon for mutual exchange and expansion of business opportunities in the tourism sector.