IFTM is the first higher education institution to receive QAA’s global quality reaccreditation

MACAU, July 29 - The United Kingdom’s independent quality body and international leader for quality assurance, Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), has reaccredited Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM), making IFTM the first higher education institution to do so worldwide.

This global reaccreditation was achieved by successfully completing QAA’s rigorous International Quality Review (IQR) in April. IFTM took part in the rigorous IQR process of being benchmarked against global quality assurance standards for a second time. Three independent reviewers appointed by QAA conducted a comprehensive online review and reconfirmed that IFTM has met all prescribed quality assurance standards.

This accreditation spotlights how IFTM’s quality assurance processes are in line with global best practice. Some of IFTM’s commendable areas of good practice include:

closely aligning the institution’s educational philosophy and goals with the comprehensive and systematic programme design and international development

having a comprehensive mission to internationalise which also actively promotes student-centred learning

providing students with a range of practicum and internship opportunities and supporting them to gain further knowledge of the industry

consistently holding Pedagogic Council meetings on a monthly basis to ensure that responses to student feedback on teaching, learning, and assessment are prompt

Dr. Fanny Vong, President of IFTM, proudly shared in light of this achievement: ‘Macao Institute for Tourism Studies’ long-term commitment to excellence in education is once again recognised globally. While feeling proud and excited, we are also cognizant of the need for continuous improvement. We will spare no effort to keep up to the high standards set by QAA, to whom we are deeply grateful for being a trusted and impartial partner in our journey to excellence.’

This excitement was echoed by Vicki Stott, QAA’s Chief Executive: ‘This is an excellent achievement for IFTM, demonstrating its continued commitment to enhancing the quality of its students’ academic experience. Through reaccreditation, the institution can demonstrate its comparability with international best practice in quality and standards, providing confidence to potential international partners.’

Further information regarding QAA’s International Quality Review process and the published report of IFTM’s review could be found here: https://www.qaa.ac.uk/en/training-and-services/iqr/published-iqr-reports