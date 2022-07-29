Submit Release
Current operational arrangements for subsidized social service facilities/programmes to be maintained during extended ‘Consolidation Period’

MACAU, July 29 - In response to the Chief Executive’s order to extend the ‘Consolidation Period’ for three more days from July 30 to August 1, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) announces that the current arrangements for subsidezed social service facilities/programmes will be maintained during the above period:

  • With the exception of residential facilities and emergency support services, the operation of all social service facilities/ programmes, including subsidezed childcare centres, especial day care centres and community facilities, etc., will remain suspended. The IAS also calls on nonsubsidezed social service facilities to follow relevant epidemic prevention and control measures.
  • The 36 elderly nursing homes, rehabilitation and detoxification facilities will remain under closedloop management and rotational shift arrangement during the above ‘consolidation period’. The IAS and the Health Bureau (SSM) will closely monitor the development of the epidemic in Macao to assess and decide on possible adjustments after the above period.

The IAS will make further announcements on the operation of various social service facilities/programmes depending on future development, and members of the public can enquire about the operational arrangements of social service facilities if necessary.  The IAS appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the population.

