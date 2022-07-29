Interior renovation workers will be considered as a key group starting tomorrow (30 July), and will be subject to daily nucleic acid testing

MACAU, July 29 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, in accordance with the Chief Executive’s Order No. 137/2022, interior decoration and renovation works will be allowed to resume limited operation from tomorrow (30 July), on the basis of compliance with anti-epidemic guidelines issued by local health authorities.

To this effect, to enhance monitoring on their health status, interior renovation workers will be considered as a key group starting from tomorrow (30 July), they are required undergo one nucleic acid test every day. The supervising entities and the employers are responsible to verify that their workers are tested according to the new requirement.

Up to now, a total of 8 key groups of people are required undergo nucleic acid testing once a day, including: people who work in industries of cleaning services, security services, and catering services, food delivery workers, public transport and taxi drivers, stay-out domestic helpers, construction site workers, and interior renovation workers.

The Centre urges employers to exercise discretion and allow their workers to go for testing during working hours. Participation in this testing programme should not be taken as a prerequisite for attending work; therefore, it is unnecessary for the interior renovation workers to rush to take the nucleic acid test before work. The results of such tests will be counted in the Citywide NAT Programme; the concerned workers do not need to take another test separately, and they may schedule for the NAT via https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.