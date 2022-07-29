Police Make Five Additional Arrests In Connection With Dorchester County Homicide

July 29, 2022

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police made five additional arrests in connection with the fatal shooting that claimed the life a 24-year-old man the night of July 4th in Dorchester County.

Three men were arrested yesterday. They are identified as Lawar Turner, 21, of Ridgely, Maryland; Markeem Turner, 24, of Denton, Maryland and Candre Meekins, 26, of Cambridge, Maryland. Two other men arrested in connection with the murder are identified as Naa’il Thompson, 22, and Devon Cannon, 26, both of Cambridge.

Naa’il Thompson was arrested on Sunday, July 24, 2022 and charged with registered firearm/illegal possession, loaded handgun on person and illegal possession of ammunition. Devon Cannon was arrested on Monday, July 25, 2022 and is charged with registered firearm/illegal possession and handgun on person. Both Thompson and Cannon were transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Lawar Turner is charged with multiple counts of attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, possession of a loaded handgun along with other related criminal charges. Markeem Turner is charged with multiple counts of first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment, along with use of a firearm in a felony crime and other related criminal charges. Candre Meekins is charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a felony crime and other related criminal charges.

Lawar Turner and Markeem Turner were transported to the Caroline County Detention Center. Candre Meekins was transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center.

To date, nine men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Tyuane Johnson, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland. Johnson was found shortly before 9:00 p.m. on July 4, 2022, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police located him lying on the ground in the 1,000 block of Cosby Lane in Cambridge. Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Johnson’s death a homicide from a gunshot wound.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues to work the investigation with assistance from the Cambridge City Police Department. Several law enforcement agencies are assisting with the investigation to include the U.S. Marshals Service, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Dorchester County Task Force, Talbot County Task Force, and the Maryland Department of Transportation Police. Troopers from the Easton and Centreville Barracks, the Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E. Team, Computer Crimes Unit and Forensic Sciences Division are working on this case. The Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office and Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office are also providing assistance.

Additional arrests may be pending further investigation. Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact police at 443-298-9447. Callers may remain confidential. The investigation is continuing.

Lawar Turner Markeem Turner Candre Meekins

Naa’il Thompson Devon Cannon

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov