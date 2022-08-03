Submit Release
Engage Launches New Integration with Microsoft Teams for the Connected B2B Experiences that Help Companies Thrive

We help companies work faster, smarter, and more collaboratively. Our integration creates seamless communication for sales, client success, and onboarding.

This truly provides a private, secure and easy way to communicate and collaborate with customers with micro conversations.”
— Dao Starita, Director of Product Delivery at Proteus
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engage has now fully integrated with Microsoft Teams for a truly connected B2B experience unlike any other of its kind. This news will be helping companies work faster, smarter, and more collaboratively.

Engage is fully integrated with Microsoft Teams to create seamless communication for sales, client success, and onboarding. “This is unprecedented in B2B relationships and communications, where the rep, the workspace, and the customer can seamlessly connect and communicate back and forth in their own native Microsoft Teams and then through our workspace back down. We are all about meeting people where they want to be met,” says CEO Joseph Knecht, president at Proteus.

Engage has made communication, collaboration, and working relationships much stronger between reps, their prospects, customers, and stakeholders over the past several years. They believe the more substantial the relationship, the more success a company can have to scale.

“This truly provides a private, secure and easy way to communicate and collaborate with customers with micro conversations,” says Dao Starita, Director of Product Delivery at Proteus. Engage is providing strategies with a clear pathway to work with multiple individuals as one. Customer relationships are crucial, and Engage believes this integration will result in long-lasting relationships that will only continue to improve. Companies will continue to benefit from user-friendly and fact-checked security to ensure privacy.

By fully integrating with Microsoft Teams, companies will find immense benefits. The ultimate goal is to drive value, and Engage has done just that. Strong relationships create less of a need to follow up, by providing everything a team needs right in front of them, in one seamless platform experience. This includes the ease of sharing data, direct commenting, and laid out tasks, which helps teams to never miss another important project deadline. Everyone on the team stays on the same page. Those implementing Engage into their workflows can expect a connected experience within their teams, leading to better company results.

About:
Since 1997, the Proteus team has had a passion to see things differently. Starting in Lincoln, NE and servicing clients around the globe, Proteus’ flagship product Engage powers B2B Connected Experiences and Collaboration for the world’s leading B2B companies and sectors.
The shift to connected experiences is happening and we partner with companies and leaders ready to lead this charge.

You just read:

