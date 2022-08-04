Xima Software Announces Joe DiPaulo as Chief Operating Officer
I couldn’t be more excited to announce that Joe has joined the Xima family as our new COO. His track record and depth of experience makes him the ideal leader in this role for Xima.”SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xima Software, a leading global cloud contact center communications and analytics solution, announces Joe DiPaulo as Chief Operating Officer. Following a significant investment from Bow River Capital’s Software Growth Equity Fund, DiPaulo joins the executive team to help Xima lead the company’s strong growth phase through all stages of development and global expansion in the cloud contact center analytics market.
— Nate Thatcher
DiPaulo has over 15 years of executive leadership experience in venture and private equity-backed technology companies and over 20 years of experience with growth- oriented technology businesses. Prior to joining Xima, DiPaulo served as Chief Product Officer at AbsenceSoft, where he helped drive a successful acquisition of the business by a growth equity partner while scaling the Operations and Product functions. DiPaulo has been part of multiple successful tech businesses that have grown by more than 10x during his tenure and has brought a customer centric focus to each business. DiPaulo holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Boston College.
Founder and CEO Nate Thatcher says, “I couldn’t be more excited to announce that Joe has joined the Xima family as our new COO. His track record, depth of experience and excitement about joining our business makes him the ideal leader in this role for Xima.”
Joe DiPaulo says, “It is a pleasure to join the Xima family to help shape the company and its framework for growth. I’m excited to help lead a transformation of the operational and customer-facing components of the Xima business to deliver both world class software and services to our customers and partners.”
About Xima Software
Xima Software, backed by Bow River Capital’s Software Growth Equity Fund, is a global market-leading SaaS and software platform. Xima’s software enables companies and value-added resellers of all sizes to optimize their businesses operationally through highly configurable contact center solutions via analytics and call reporting, real-time wallboards, skills-based routing, queue callback, multi-channel and web chat solutions. Learn more at www.ximasoftware.com or www.xima.cloud.
Loreen Hewitt
+1 8019301815
email us here
Xima Software