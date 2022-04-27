Xima Software Announces Major Growth Investment from Bow River Capital’s Software Growth Equity Fund
Global SaaS Contact Center Systems Company Takes First Institutional Round of Capital to Rapidly Scale Growth and Operational Infrastructure
We are thrilled to be partnering with Bow River’s Software Growth Equity team to support our vision of scaling the industry’s best contact center solution and company.”SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xima Software announced today that it has selected Bow River Capital’s Software Growth Equity (SGE) Fund to partner for operational and technical expertise on a global scale. The 15-year-old Utah founded firm develops cloud-based contact center software for global organizations across every major industry vertical. The major investment will enable the company to accelerate growth and ramp operations across every dimension, and to deliver on leading cloud-based innovation to significantly enhance the agent and customer journey experiences.
— Nate Thatcher
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in South Jordan, Xima’s industry award winning SaaS platform Chronicall, is a robust contact center software platform, purpose-built for global organizations to deliver superior agent/customer experiences via skills-based routing, queue callback, and in-depth analytics and reporting.
Bow River’s SGE, a private alternative asset management company, recognized the opportunity with Xima’s world-class contact software solutions and decided to move forward with a strategic partnership.
Nate Thatcher, Founder and CEO of Xima states, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Bow River’s Software Growth Equity team to support our vision of scaling the industry’s best contact center solution and company.” Nate further says, “Over the past 6 months it became a no-brainer decision to work with Bow River Capital’s partners; their track record for rapid value creation was clearly differentiated when we evaluated multiple investment firms.”
Co-founder and veteran telecommunications expert Cody Winget stated, “From day one we aligned on strategy, major business initiatives, and the importance of culture with the partners at Bow River. We now have the resources to enable superior operating processes with configurable workflows and decision support tools, along with delivering a superior customer service journey, which are critical elements across every organization’s contact center.”
Colin Haas, of Bow River’s SGE Fund says, “We have built wonderful relationships with founders Nate and Cody, along with the management team at Xima; looking forward to working closely with the company to build out their software platform, infrastructure and a world class go-to-market engine.”
“Xima is at the perfect inflection point to partner with our operational experts at Bow River.” states Steven Joanis, Managing Director at Bow River Capital’s SGE Fund. He continues, “The business value and return-on-investment model for global clients and channel partnerships driven by the Xima system is compelling and durable.”
About Xima Software
Xima Software, backed by Bow River Capital’s Software Growth Equity Fund, is a global market-leading SaaS and software platform. Xima’s software enables companies and value-added resellers of all sizes to optimize their businesses operationally through highly configurable contact center solutions via analytics and call reporting, real-time wallboards, skills-based routing, queue callback, multi-channel and web chat solutions. Learn more at www.ximasoftware.com or www.xima.cloud.
About Bow River Capital
Founded in 2003, Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado with Software Growth Equity, Buyout, and Real Estate platforms. The Bow River Capital platforms focus on the lower middle market across a geographic area referred to as Bow River Capital Rodeo Region. Collectively, Bow River Capital has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes, and across the capital structure.
Loreen Hewitt
Xima Software
