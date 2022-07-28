Xima Software Announces Mike Isham as Chief Financial Officer
Leading Global Cloud Contact Center Company Announces New Chief Financial Officer
I am so pleased that Mike Isham has joined Xima as our new CFO. Mike’s experience and expertise will enable Xima to enhance operations to elevate our position in the marketplace.”SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xima Software, a global market leader in contact center communications SaaS software platforms, has announced Mike Isham as Chief Financial Officer. In a series of strategic hires after partnering with Bow River Capital’s Software Growth Equity Fund, Isham has joined the executive team to lead the growing software company to accelerate growth and scale operations, as well as deliver on leading cloud-based innovations to the growing cloud contact center industry.
— Nate Thatcher
Isham has over a decade of executive leadership experience in venture and private equity-backed technology companies. Prior to joining Xima, Isham served as CFO at TrackVia, where he led a successful acquisition by private equity while scaling the financing, accounting, operations, and HR functions.
Isham began his career at KPMG and has since held leadership roles at several successful high-growth venture and private equity-backed software companies. Isham is a CPA and holds a Bachelor and Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Founder and CEO Nate Thatcher says, “I am so pleased that Mike has joined Xima as our new CFO. Our company is in a key position to provide more companies across the globe with world-class, scalable contact center communications solutions. Mike’s experience and expertise will enable Xima to enhance operations to elevate our position in the marketplace.”
Mike Isham says, “It is a pleasure to join a world-class organization with the vision and talent to increase market share dramatically in the foreseeable future.”
About Xima Software
Xima Software, backed by Bow River Capital’s Software Growth Equity Fund, is a global market-leading SaaS and software platform. Xima’s software enables companies and value-added resellers of all sizes to optimize their businesses operationally through highly configurable contact center solutions via analytics and call reporting, real-time wallboards, skills-based routing, queue callback, multi-channel and web chat solutions. Learn more at www.ximasoftware.com or www.xima.cloud.
Loreen Hewitt
Xima Software
+1 8019301815
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn