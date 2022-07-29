Maine DOE Update – July 29, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

Nearly 150 school nurses from across Maine gathered this week in Belfast for the Maine School Nurse Summer Institute. This was the first in person Summer Institute in four years and allowed school nurses to come together to build community and connection, participate in professional learning opportunities, identify strategies to care for themselves in the same way they care for so many others, and share challenges and opportunities for themselves and the school nursing field following several years on the frontlines of combating COVID and keeping their schools safe. | More

The Maine Department of Education congratulates 347 Maine high school seniors who are this year’s recipients of the Maine Seal of Biliteracy! | More

Maine DOE team member Robert Palmer is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Robert.. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

