PAYARC Partners with Fresno First Bank to Reach Merchants in New Markets

The partnership with Fresno First means that PAYARC can expand payment processing services to merchants in new industries.

GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAYARC, a leading payment processing technology provider, founded by Zachary Martinez and Jared Ronski, has announced its partnership with Fresno First Bank, that will allow the company to expand its payment processing solutions to merchants in new and emerging markets.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Fresno First,” says Jared Ronski, President at PAYARC. “Our mission is to bridge the gap between online merchants and payment solutions. As our sponsor bank, working with Fresno First will allow us to expand our merchant portfolio into new industries and provide services to businesses that have been underserved in the past. Fresno First’s reputation and forward-thinking approach to the future of payment processing solutions will help us deliver significant value to our merchants and partners.”

“We are excited about this new relationship with PAYARC because they are a payment processor that is dedicated to their customer’s success,” says Steve Miller, President and CEO at Fresno First Bank. “PAYARC understands that supporting clients is crucial to reaching business goals and by investing in innovative technologies and customer support, they are proactive in helping merchants thrive.”

About PAYARC

PAYARC provides payment processing solutions to businesses of all types and sizes. With the latest technology, best practices, and transparent pricing models, PAYARC allows merchants to streamline their payment processes and focus on growing their business

Dedicated to offering innovative technology and customer service, PAYARC provides merchants with everything they need in a payment processing solution, allowing companies to move faster, work smarter, and make better decisions, one payment at a time.

For more information, visit payarc.com.

About Fresno First Bank

Fresno First Bank, founded in 2005, is a leading SBA Lender in California’s Central Valley. The Bank is also a direct acquiring bank with VISA and MasterCard and processes payments for merchants across the country directly and through partners.

In March 2022, S&P Global ranked the Bank the #10 best-performing community bank under $3 billion in assets for 2021, and #1 in California.

For more information, visit fresnofirstbank.com.

Irina Caraballo
PAYARC
+1 647-339-6573
Distribution channels: Technology


