Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,381 in the last 365 days.

Two toll booths reopen on West Virginia Turnpike after tractor trailer collision

Page Content

 

Two toll booths reopened on the West Virginia Turnpike after a tractor trailer damaged one booth and injured a toll collector this morning at the southbound toll plaza in Chelyan.
 
A tractor trailer carrying an oversized load knocked over a toll booth while attempting to use the wrong lane at around 7 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022. Both lanes were shut down to repair the damage and extricate the truck. The toll collector was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
 
“The far right lane in any toll plaza is the oversized truck lane,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “This driver attempted to use the second lane, thinking their load would fit, and ended up hitting the toll booth in the far right lane.”

Both lanes reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

​​

You just read:

Two toll booths reopen on West Virginia Turnpike after tractor trailer collision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.