Tractor trailer wreck closes northbound I-79

A tractor trailer wreck on Interstate 79 North between the Big Chimney and Elkview exits has both lanes of traffic shut down.



The truck trailer overturned at mile marker 7.5 about 9:15 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, blocking both northbound lanes.



Northbound traffic is being detoured at Big Chimney.



Cleanup crews were on site and the interstate was expected to by reopen by early afternoon.

