Austin Gardner Announces the Launch of “Alignment Ministries”

BALL GROUND, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Austin Gardner announces the new launch of his centralized online platform “Alignment Ministries”. Austin Gardner and his team will continue practicing life-on-life discipleship and mentoring from this online platform. The new Alignment Ministries platform will serve as a center to three services they offer.

The first one is “Society of Mentors”. This is a powerful biblical mentorship available to church leaders and missionaries to increase their impact on those around them.

The second service is “Mission Investments”. This service makes it easy to give to missionaries overseas and see how God utilizes your financial gift with updates from the ministries and missionaries your money goes into.

The third service is “From Austin’s Pen”. Essentially, this is Austin Gardner’s journal. This is where he pours out his thoughts, knowledge, and experience from over 50 years of his church leader and church ministry experience.

The goal of Alignment Ministries is to serve as a central station in the mission of spreading the Gospel and maximizing the impact that life-on-life discipleship has on everybody involved. It’s not uncommon for priorities and investments to be misaligned. Our goal is to align the priorities and investments for missionaries and those who seek to become one as we work to bring forth the blessings that God has uniquely provided to each one of us.

We believe the most effective way of teaching others the way of Christ is life-on-life discipleship. This is essentially teaching the biblical text by means of a personal relationship and taking part in one another’s life in that manner. Developing a close relationship between the student and the teacher and developing the spiritual relationship between the student and God.

Here at Alignment Ministries, we look forward to the future as our platform grows, allowing us to deepen our relationship with God through others.