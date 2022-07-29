PSC Commission Conference/Storm Protection Plan Hearing Set for Tuesday, August 2

Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Public comment may be taken on any item noticed for public participation in person or by telephone. Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199.

Following the Commission Conference, the PSC will hold a hearing to address the Storm Protection Plan petitions for Tampa Electric Company; Florida Public Utilities Company; Duke Energy Florida, LLC; and Florida Power & Light Company. The hearing continuation, if necessary, is scheduled through August 4.

The Commission Conference may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website. Click the camera icon on the left side toolbar.

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

9:30 a.m.

Betty Easley Conference Center

Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148)

4075 Esplanade Way

Tallahassee, Florida

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.