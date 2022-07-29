Maryland State Police To Celebrate National Night Out With Communities Across The State

July 29, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police will join communities and law enforcement agencies across the state to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Established in 1984, National Night Out is observed on the first Tuesday in August in local communities to promote positive police-community partnerships and neighborhood comradery to make all neighborhoods safer places to live.

In neighborhoods across the state, from westernmost Garrett County, to Baltimore, to Southern Maryland and over to the Eastern Shore, residents and law enforcement officers will connect with conversations at cook outs, festivals, and community events. Maryland State Police will participate in the following events:

Waterloo Barrack – 6 p.m. at Long Reach High School, 6101 Old Dobbin Lane, Columbia MD

6 p.m. at Long Reach High School, 6101 Old Dobbin Lane, Columbia MD Frederick Barrack – 4 p.m. at Ballenger Creek; 5 p.m. at Lake Linganore Association, 6718 Coldstream Drive New Market, MD; 6 p.m. at Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company, 79 W Frederick Street, Walkersville, MD

4 p.m. at Ballenger Creek; 5 p.m. at Lake Linganore Association, 6718 Coldstream Drive New Market, MD; 6 p.m. at Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company, 79 W Frederick Street, Walkersville, MD Cumberland Barrack – 5 p.m. at Frostburg Amory, 160 S. Water Street Frostburg, MD

5 p.m. at Frostburg Amory, 160 S. Water Street Frostburg, MD Bel Air Barrack – 5 p.m. at Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air, MD

– 5 p.m. at Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air, MD Salisbury Barrack – 5 p.m. at City of Fruitland Block Party, 208 South Division Street, Fruitland, MD; City of Salisbury Park Party, 521 South Park Drive, Salisbury, MD; Delmar Hyde Park, Delmar, DEL

– 5 p.m. at City of Fruitland Block Party, 208 South Division Street, Fruitland, MD; City of Salisbury Park Party, 521 South Park Drive, Salisbury, MD; Delmar Hyde Park, Delmar, DEL North East Barrack – 5 p.m. at Meadow Park, Elkton, MD

– 5 p.m. at Meadow Park, Elkton, MD Westminster Barrack – 6 p.m. at Residences at Hampstead School, 1211 North Main Street, Hampstead, MD; Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department, 6680 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD

– 6 p.m. at Residences at Hampstead School, 1211 North Main Street, Hampstead, MD; Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department, 6680 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD LaPlata Barrack – Various events across Charles County

– Various events across Charles County Easton Barrack – 5 p.m. at Dorchester County Pool, 105 Virginia Avenue, Cambridge, MD; 6 p.m. at St. Michaels Community Center; 103 Railroad Avenue, St. Michaels MD; Motion Park, Easton, MD

– 5 p.m. at Dorchester County Pool, 105 Virginia Avenue, Cambridge, MD; 6 p.m. at St. Michaels Community Center; 103 Railroad Avenue, St. Michaels MD; Motion Park, Easton, MD Annapolis Barrack – 4 p.m. at City Dock, Annapolis, MD

– 4 p.m. at City Dock, Annapolis, MD Forestville Barrack – 5 p.m. at Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex, 7007 Bock Road, Ft. Washington, MD and Church of Living Waters, 4915 Wheeler Road, Oxon Hill, MD; 6 p.m. at Morningside, MD

– 5 p.m. at Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex, 7007 Bock Road, Ft. Washington, MD and Church of Living Waters, 4915 Wheeler Road, Oxon Hill, MD; 6 p.m. at Morningside, MD JFK Memorial Highway Barrack – 5 p.m. at Meadow Park, Elkton, MD; White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company, 10331 Philadelphia Road, White Marsh, MD

– 5 p.m. at Meadow Park, Elkton, MD; White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company, 10331 Philadelphia Road, White Marsh, MD Rockville Barrack – 2 p.m. at Hillbrooke Towers, 515 Thayer Avenue, Silver Spring, MD; 4 p.m. at White Oak Garden Apartments, 11600 Lockwood Drive, Silver Spring, MD; 5 p.m. at Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring, MD; 7 p.m. at Forest Knolls Pool, 11105 Foxglove Lane, Silver Spring, MD; TBD at Hillendale Pool 10116 Green Forest Drive, Silver Spring, MD

– 2 p.m. at Hillbrooke Towers, 515 Thayer Avenue, Silver Spring, MD; 4 p.m. at White Oak Garden Apartments, 11600 Lockwood Drive, Silver Spring, MD; 5 p.m. at Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring, MD; 7 p.m. at Forest Knolls Pool, 11105 Foxglove Lane, Silver Spring, MD; TBD at Hillendale Pool 10116 Green Forest Drive, Silver Spring, MD Glen Burnie Barrack – 6 p.m. at Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company, 161 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD

– 6 p.m. at Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company, 161 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD College Park Barrack – 5 p.m. at Beckett Field, 8511 Legation Road, New Carrollton, MD; 6:30 p.m. at Lakeland Community Park, 5051 Pierce Avenue, College Park, MD

– 5 p.m. at Beckett Field, 8511 Legation Road, New Carrollton, MD; 6:30 p.m. at Lakeland Community Park, 5051 Pierce Avenue, College Park, MD Golden Ring Barrack – 5 p.m. at Emanuel United Methodist Church, 6517 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD and White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company, 10331 Philadelphia Road, White Marsh, MD; 5:30 p.m.at 110 Sudbrook Road, Pikesville, MD; 6 p.m. at Chartley Shopping Center, 144 Chartley Drive, Reisterstown, MD and Halethorpe Civic Center, 1900 Northeast Avenue, Halethorpe, MD

– 5 p.m. at Emanuel United Methodist Church, 6517 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD and White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company, 10331 Philadelphia Road, White Marsh, MD; 5:30 p.m.at 110 Sudbrook Road, Pikesville, MD; 6 p.m. at Chartley Shopping Center, 144 Chartley Drive, Reisterstown, MD and Halethorpe Civic Center, 1900 Northeast Avenue, Halethorpe, MD Centreville Barrack – 6 p.m. at Lawyers Row, Centreville, MD

– 6 p.m. at Lawyers Row, Centreville, MD Prince Frederick Barrack – 4 p.m. at Carroll Western UMC, 2325 Adelina Road, Prince Frederick, MD; Oakland Hall, 2425 Comptroller’s Court, Prince Frederick, MD; 5:30 p.m. at Oaktree Landing / Silverwood, 631 Burr Oak Court, Prince Frederick, MD; 6 p.m. at Bayside Forest (Common Beach Area), Huntingtown, MD; 1978 Foxwood Lane, Lusby, MD; Huntingtown Citizen’s Association, 4300 Hunting Creed Road, Huntingtown, MD; Prince Frederick Village/Calvertowne, 340 Fairground Road, Prince Frederick, MD; White Sands Civic Association, 8285 Sycamore Road, Lusby, MD; and Northeast Community Center, Kellams Field, Chesapeake Beach, MD.

– 4 p.m. at Carroll Western UMC, 2325 Adelina Road, Prince Frederick, MD; Oakland Hall, 2425 Comptroller’s Court, Prince Frederick, MD; 5:30 p.m. at Oaktree Landing / Silverwood, 631 Burr Oak Court, Prince Frederick, MD; 6 p.m. at Bayside Forest (Common Beach Area), Huntingtown, MD; 1978 Foxwood Lane, Lusby, MD; Huntingtown Citizen’s Association, 4300 Hunting Creed Road, Huntingtown, MD; Prince Frederick Village/Calvertowne, 340 Fairground Road, Prince Frederick, MD; White Sands Civic Association, 8285 Sycamore Road, Lusby, MD; and Northeast Community Center, Kellams Field, Chesapeake Beach, MD. Berlin Barrack – 4 p.m. at William Henry Park, Berlin, MD

– 4 p.m. at William Henry Park, Berlin, MD McHenry Barrack – 5 p.m. at Garrett County Fairgrounds

– 5 p.m. at Garrett County Fairgrounds Princess Anne Barrack – 5 p.m. at Garland Hayward Center, 30660 Hampden Avenue, Princess Anne, MD

Contact the barrack for details about events scheduled that night. Maryland State Police look forward to meeting with community members on this 39th annual National Night Out.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov