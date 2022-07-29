Announcement Regarding Applications for Sofema Online Future Leaders Sponsorship Program
Sofema Online (www.sofemaonline.com) Aviation Future Leaders Scholarship Program Open Application Closes After Less Than 24 HoursSOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Application for this program has now closed after less than 24 hours after the official launch!
Commented by Steve Bentley, CEO of Sofema: “This is truly an amazing response as we were expecting the initial application process to take some weeks. The program is intended to support motivated individuals to develop business soft skills as part of their Aviation Leadership Management Journey. We are looking forward to supporting our future leaders as they work through the leadership soft skills scholarship program.”
Program Details
Sofema Online has invested over €50,000 in our future aviation leaders through our scholarship program, starting on 1 September 2022. 125 Leadership Scholarships are being awarded – a fully funded opportunity to complete Free of Charge. Successful applicants will be notified in the coming weeks and enrollment will be activated from 1 September 2022.
The following courses are included in the program:
- Leadership Skills
- Body Language for Executives
- Building Competency
- Communication and Assertiveness
- Public Speaking
- Developing Teams
- Core Principles of Operational Excellence
- Negotiating Skills
Each course completion will generate an online certificate. On completion of all 8 courses, you can apply for an additional Aviation Future Leaders Scholarship Certificate – the Soft Copy will be sent to your registered email address.
If your application has not been successful or you are too late for the offer, we are pleased to share that we will be running the program again next year so please look out for the opportunity to apply for Free of Charge Funding.
Since the beginning of January 2022, Sofema has enrolled over 12,000 delegates. Please see the full portfolio of available online courses here
Check out the Terms & Conditions of the Scholarship Program
About Sofema Online
Sofema Online is a service provided by Sofema Aviation Services offering online training by qualified technical aviation instructors including UK Nationals as well as Russian and Arabic-speaking trainers in the field of aviation.
- Online training is an extremely cost-effective method for delivering niche regulatory training, typical of the courses which are offered by Sofema Aviation Services.
- A fundamental requirement for online training is to ensure that it provides the essential content which is focused on a deep understanding of the subject matter. At www.sofemaonline.com we ensure that behind each training is a practical knowledgeable tutor.
- Major benefits include convenience and flexibility, availability & ease of use through any internet-connected computer, and the ability of the student to learn at their own pace without any limitations.
Next Steps
Please see www.sofemaonline.com or email team@sassofia.com for additional information about the Sofema Online training options.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
