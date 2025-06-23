Countdown to 2026 Compliance – New Training by Sofema Online: Part CAMO Information & Cybersecurity Implementation

CAMO Information & Cybersecurity Implementation

SOFIA , BULGARIA , BULGARIA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL), a leading provider of regulatory and vocational training for the aviation sector, announces the release of its latest course: Part CAMO Information & Cybersecurity Implementation . This training has been developed to support Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisations (CAMOs) in aligning with the upcoming EASA Part-IS requirements, which will become mandatory by February 2026.The course addresses the growing need for robust cybersecurity frameworks within aviation environments, providing comprehensive guidance on how to implement an Information Security Management System (ISMS) within the existing Safety and Compliance Management Systems of Part-CAMO-approved organisations.This program is designed as a two-day equivalent online course (presentation without voice-over) and is suitable for professionals with a solid understanding of EASA Part-CAMO, including compliance managers, safety officers, and nominated personnel responsible for cyber risk management and regulatory conformance.Topics covered include:The regulatory background driving EASA’s focus on information securityThe implications of Directive (EU) 2022/2555 (NIS2)Gap analysis for CAMO organisationsRisk assessment methodologies specific to cyber threatsEASA IS.I.OR.200 and IS.I.OR.240 requirementsGuidance on ISMS implementation and reporting obligationsIntegration of information security policies into existing frameworksLearning outcomes focus on building a clear understanding of key concepts such as cyber risk, vulnerability, and threat identification, while providing the tools necessary to manage risk through structured assessments and internal controls. Participants will gain the capability to interpret and apply applicable regulations, prepare for internal and external audits, and enhance the resilience of their organisation against cyber threats.The training supports the development of a security-focused culture within CAMO environments and aligns with the strategic priorities of the European Union’s Aviation Cybersecurity Roadmap.Sofema Online’s SOL Plus membership offers structured access to a broader portfolio of training programs, including introductory modules and package-based learning options.Sofema Online continues to expand its portfolio of over 400 courses, packages and diploma programs serving the global aviation community with flexible, self-paced learning solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of regulatory compliance and industry best practices.

