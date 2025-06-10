Strengthening Aviation Cyber Defenses: Sofema Online Delivers Critical Training Following Cyprus Airways Data Breach

Cybersecurity for Aviation Operations – Part IS

Sofema Online underscores the importance of cybersecurity training for aviation after a major data breach at Cyprus Airways.

The regulatory framework exists - but awareness, training, and execution are still lagging. That’s where Sofema Online steps in.” — Steve Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema

SOFIA , BULGARIA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of reports that Cyprus Airways has suffered a major cyberattack - allegedly compromising the personal data of thousands of passengers - Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com highlights the urgent need to enhance cybersecurity readiness across the aviation sector.The breach, reportedly involving over 41 GB of sensitive data, including passenger names, emails, travel histories, and document information, underscores a stark reality: aviation remains a high-value target for cybercriminals. The attackers claim they still have live access to systems, exposing significant weaknesses in information security controls.Sofema Online provides the course “ Cybersecurity for Aviation Operations – Part IS Implementation ,” addressing the industry’s need for comprehensive, actionable knowledge. This program is designed to help aviation professionals understand, implement, and manage robust cybersecurity systems aligned with EASA Part-IS 2023/203 requirements.The training covers key areas such as:Applying EASA’s cybersecurity regulations, including ISMS (Information Security Management Systems)Identifying vulnerabilities in digital ticketing, reservation, and operational systemsManaging threats and minimizing exposureEnsuring compliance with risk classification, incident response, and regulatory reporting obligationsPreparing for performance-based oversight where cyber resilience is essentialAviation organizations are custodians of sensitive customer data, and failure to secure this information can lead to significant financial losses, legal consequences, and damage to public trust. The Cyprus Airways incident exemplifies the consequences of inadequate cybersecurity measures in aviation.The aviation community faces increasingly sophisticated and relentless cyber threats. Adopting a proactive and resilient cybersecurity posture has become critical for safe and compliant operations. As cyber threats become more sophisticated and relentless, the aviation community must shift from a reactive stance to a resilient, proactive posture. With SOL’s Cybersecurity for Aviation Operations – Part IS Implementation course , organizations can equip their teams with the right knowledge to navigate the new regulatory and threat landscape.📧 For corporate access and group training solutions - team@sassofia

